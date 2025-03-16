"Stay Home, Save Lives" wasn't just a slogan.

It was a centerpiece of a carefully-crafted, hugely successful campaign aimed at persuading the populace that a new disease was “spreading” — a silent disease they may already be “infected” with and could unwittingly pass to others. 😱

Staying home, we were told, was critical to helping frontline workers save people from the spreading disease and making sure hospitals weren’t overrun with suddenly-sick patients.

In the U.S., this effort included an open letter from more than 20 healthcare professionals, published in USA Today on the Ides of March, 2020. (Accessible here and reproduced in full at the end of the post.)

The signatories had zero authority to direct or advise citizens, state/local leaders, & healthcare workers. There is no chance they self-assembled and is it very likely they were readied for priming the population in this manner via various pandemic preparedness efforts and training long before the campaign launched.

Contrary to what this cadre said, there was

No evidence that a new, dangerous coronavirus was transmitting.

No reason to claim the population was immune-naive & unprotected.

No basis for claiming that older people & those with underlying conditions were at very high risk of death.

No justification for saying communities would be infected "in waves"

No empirical grounds for saying hospitals would be overrun or have insufficient resources.

No reason to deploy testing or the National Guard.

EVERYTHING about their message was a lie.

The brilliance of "Stay Home, Save Lives"—along with its counterpart, “15 Days to Slow the Spread”—lay in how effectively these slogans secured public buy-in and compliance, despite the absence of an immediate or visible threat.

Neither phrase makes sense for an alleged respiratory illness outbreak. Instead, they evoke the kind of messaging used in war, impending asteroid impact, or a collective effort to contain a wildfire.

No concrete proof of a Silent Enemy was required, and the public had little time to question whether stopping the spread was a feasible - or necessary - goal.

Similar messaging appeared in other countries as well, urging citizens to Stay Home, Save Lives for reasons mirroring those given in the U.S..

It’s astonishing, isn’t it? The world was brought to a standstill through screens—words, images, numbers.

No collapsing buildings. No bombs. No guns. No aerial assaults or ground invasions. No weapons of mass destruction—chemical, biological, or otherwise.

And the worst part?

No apologies. Because They aren’t sorry—and would do it all over again.

The best thing everyday Americans can do to fight coronavirus? #StayHome, save lives

15 March 2020 | USA TODAY