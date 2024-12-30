Naturally, I messed up the numbering and initially said 11 most-viewed instead of 10. Error fixed. Hoping I will make fewer such mistakes in the New Year!

Here are the 10 most-viewed Wood House 76 articles from 2024, in reverse order.

I find it very interesting that post in the number 1 slot for the year has only 57 likes.

10. New York City Spring 2020: An Unsubstantiated Mass Casualty Event that Appears Fraudulent and Staged

Narrative summary of my ongoing investigation

9. Yes, We Believe the Bergamo (Italy) All-Cause Death Curve is Fraudulent

Reasons

and I believe Bergamo’s 2020 death curve is fraudulent too.

8. FEMA Records Confirm It Sent Refrigerated Trailers to New York City in Spring 2020 But Suggest that Most Weren't Used as Mobile Morgues

Yet another sign that there might not be enough bodies to match the purported toll

7. I Oppose Jay Bhattacharya's Nomination as NIH Director

If you accept the WHO’s pandemic declaration and believe pandemics are a forgone conclusion, I don’t want you in charge of federal funding for science.

6. What Do I Think About Ivermectin and HCQ?

The drug side of a dual-sided government/intelligence operation.

5. The Fire Department of New York City is Taking Far Too Long to Respond to My FOIL Request for Ambulance Data

One of many examples of NYC agencies withholding and lying about public records.

4. Jay Bhattacharya and the Resistance to Debating Whether There Was a Pandemic in 2020

Someone had to say it.

3. The Allegory of the Damaged Ship

Democide 101

2. Eleven Serious Problems with the New York City Spring 2020 Mass Casualty Event

Not the only problems but many of the big ones in one spot.

1. Message: The Young and Healthy Are at Risk from COVID-19

Who wrote this script and where is the federal inquiry?

FYI: All-Time Most Viewed

New York COVID-19 Hospital Frontline: The Silent Witness

The most-viewed article since the launch of Wood House 76 in July 2021, with 60% more views than its closest competitor.

Articles written in 2024 that did NOT make the most-viewed cut but are among those I like best (in addition to those already listed above):

You can see all posts and cross posts from 2024 on this site map page.