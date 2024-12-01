A comment from reader Jeff Fisher on my Sunetra Gupta post this morning reminded me about an exchange between Jay Bhattacharya and myself in late January 2023, roughly one month after my suspended Twitter account had been restored.

I document the interaction here for reference.

[Note: The 'blackout’ in Bhattacharya’s second reply is him using my previous handle on the account, which a troll took over when I changed it to @Wood_House76 later on in 2023.]

Bhattacharya did not reply again but I continued. The fact that I had spent Twitter exile focusing on the NYC spring 2020 event is clear. 😊

Last week, Donald Trump appointed Bhattacharya to Director of the National Health Institute (NIH), a position previously held by Francis Collins.

I oppose the nomination due primarily to Bhattacharya’s reticence toward questioning whether the WHO pandemic declaration in March 2020 was justified and would like to see the NIH downsized or abolished altogether.

The New York City mass casualty event remains deeply problematic and un-investigated by the federal government.

I believe both the NYC and Bergamo (Italy) daily all-cause death curves are manipulated and expect my interest in those and other ‘pandemic’-related events of early 2020 will continue after Donald Trump and his appointees take office.

UPDATE: X follower Madame Stakeholder located an exchange between Bhattacharya and

in October 2024 in which Bhattacharya said “the official definition” of pandemic isn’t as important as the nature of a pandemic

being a fundamentally political act made by political actors. It’s not clear from this particular interaction what “inputs” from biology & epidemiology he believes are relevant to or inform a pandemic declaration, or if he thinks a pandemic is a distinct observable biological/epidemiological phenomenon, and why.

declaration

I believe pandemics are NOT observable, demonstrated biological or epidemiological phenomena. Rather, they are creatures of political/social science, tools for economic exploitation, & ways for those in authority to gain or preserve power.