"A Concern of All Legislators"
Deanne Mazzochi keeps ringing the alarm bell about the University of Illinois' use of data collected via mass testing
Not being on Facebook, I missed this post from Illinois state rep. Deanne Mazzochi last week. (h/t DuPage Policy Journal for bringing it to my attention.)
I’m encouraged that she’s not letting up, but where are the Champaign/Urbana-area legislators (e.g., Chapin Rose)?
What did people expect from a deep blue State?
Being paid off by Pritzker of course!!