Readers who saw this post about Matt Ridley’s ‘Believe it or Not’ lab leak story may recall an image at the bottom showing a ‘future engineered pandemics’ initiative at Cambridge:

published insightful commentary on the initiative.

Norman smartly submitted an FOI request to uncover the source of a £5.25 million donation to the Centre for Research in the Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CRASSH) in support of the Engineered Pandemics Risk Management Programme.

The request was denied and deemed exempt, citing that “disclosure would be likely to prejudice the commercial interests of the University.”

has deftly summarized the denial, the program, and the issues with the scheme:

Even if you don’t live in the UK (as I don’t), this initiative—and its funding—should concern you, because it’s hardly the only such effort. The fact that someone is bankrolling a program to “protect” the public from hypothetical threats, while denying the public the right to know who’s behind the money, is absurd.

No one needs to put money toward readiness for impossible phenomena. The COVID-19 Event was not a pandemic involving a spreading viral agent, be it from a lab, market, cave, or other source. The only “future engineered pandemics” are those similarly built on engineered data and propaganda.

Maddening as it is, the Cambridge program is an outstanding example of why it’s not enough to focus solely on the harms of mandates and the COVID shot, and the entire narrative of the COVID-19 pandemic must be confronted and dismantled.

The truth is, were the COVID shot pulled from the market tomorrow, we’d still be left with a landscape of hypotheses that make little scientific sense and webs of public/private partnerships & pass-thru entities using the “Last Pandemic” to justify preparations for the “Next Pandemic.”

