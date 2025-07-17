Agree or Disagree? “Viruses don’t exist” is the rhetorical equivalent of "Science is real."
Once upon a time, I was a teacher.
And a teacher of teachers.
Here’s an approach I would have used in a classroom (f2f or online), conference, school, or other setting:
“Viruses don’t exist” is the rhetorical equivalent of “Science is real.”
Interested in relevant responses, no matter what you think.
No ad hominem, please. :)
Disagree—though I see what you’re getting at.
“Science is real” has become an ideological bumper sticker—an appeal to authority designed to shut down debate, not open it. It’s about affirming institutional legitimacy.
But “Viruses don’t exist,” while sometimes delivered in a similarly blunt fashion, is a provocative claim made in opposition to that very authority. It doesn’t seek to fortify the dominant narrative—it seeks to expose its methodological flaws.
The problem isn’t that the two phrases are rhetorically equivalent; it’s that both can be used to end inquiry instead of begin it.
— “Science is real” implies: “You’re not allowed to question.”
— “Viruses don’t exist” can imply: “There’s nothing left to talk about.”
But the better version of the latter is something like:
“Virology has never demonstrated the existence of viruses using the scientific method.”
That’s not a slogan—it’s an invitation to look at methods, not models.
So yes, the delivery matters. But the epistemological posture behind each phrase is not the same.
I agree with Turfseer.
“Virology has never demonstrated the existence of viruses using the scientific method.”
Covid was not caused by a “mild” virus. It was a psyop. They took a normal, range of symptoms called cold/flu. Added a layer of power of suggestion(daily, using dozen of symptoms), iced with a thick layer of fear. No early treatment(they kept the primary care person out in the periphery), told you you could only go to the hospital when your lips were blue( too late now). Once you got there(with no one to advocate for you) they pushed you over the edge with ventilators and later with Remdesvir.