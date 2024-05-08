Something I appreciate about Twitter/X is its function as a diary.
I often search my old tweets to see what I was thinking about a specific topic, issue, or question during the peak of the Global Human Rights Heist, or to check data I captured.1
I consider a July 8, 2021 tweet one of my earliest “Um-Can-We-Talk-About-NYC?” posts. I graphed CDC data on excess deaths in the five boroughs and said, “It still blows my mind that New York City had 27,000+ more deaths in three months in spring 2020 than [in] the same-period average for the 5 years prior.”
At the time, I wasn’t thinking the data could be fraudulent, but I asked a question I am still asking: “When will someone be held responsible?”2
My response to a follower’s reply shows that I blamed Andrew Cuomo’s policies for disrupting “the natural course of the virus” - a herd immunity view that presumed a novel pathogen.
In May 2024, I think very differently about both that and the Fed-Cuomo-Et-Al Core Story regarding a sudden-spreading, risk-additive coronavirus.3
But my sense that 27,000 extra deaths in such a short timeframe demands explanation hasn’t changed.
Sometimes I’m impressed with myself — other times, not so much. :)
My cc: to @BallouxFrancois referred to his July 4, 2021 post in which he said, “I appreciate that everyone's a bit tense. Though, I believe that anyone using the terms 'genocide' and 'eugenics' in the context of different pandemic mitigation strategies should look up what those words really mean.” [After publishing this article, a follower alerted me to my response to Balloux’s July 4, 2021 tweet: “How many people would human intervention need to have killed in spring 2020 America for you to say ‘genocide’ is an appropriate term? Serious question.”]
Government mandates are the focus of this latest conversation between Cuomo & COVID propagandist Lena Wen, but don’t miss the implication that something was spreading.
Small - but potentially important - point: "Democide" may be the more correct term, unless, of course, a particular group or groups of humans were targeted. The numbers are staggering. Strength to your sword arm . . .
I remember looking at the same data, but not being curious enough to look into it further.
It seems one of two things happened:
1. Something unique to NYC happened to cause deaths to rise 7x the normal level within a few weeks, and 26,000 excess deaths. That is over twice the number of the Galveston Hurricane, but nobody seems to know why this happened only in NYC.
2. Some number of deaths were manipulated to exaggerate the severity of covid.
Either scenario would be one of the worst scandals in US history.