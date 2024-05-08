Something I appreciate about Twitter/X is its function as a diary.

I often search my old tweets to see what I was thinking about a specific topic, issue, or question during the peak of the Global Human Rights Heist, or to check data I captured.

I consider a July 8, 2021 tweet one of my earliest “Um-Can-We-Talk-About-NYC?” posts. I graphed CDC data on excess deaths in the five boroughs and said, “It still blows my mind that New York City had 27,000+ more deaths in three months in spring 2020 than [in] the same-period average for the 5 years prior.”

At the time, I wasn’t thinking the data could be fraudulent, but I asked a question I am still asking: “When will someone be held responsible?”

My response to a follower’s reply shows that I blamed Andrew Cuomo’s policies for disrupting “the natural course of the virus” - a herd immunity view that presumed a novel pathogen.

In May 2024, I think very differently about both that and the Fed-Cuomo-Et-Al Core Story regarding a sudden-spreading, risk-additive coronavirus.

But my sense that 27,000 extra deaths in such a short timeframe demands explanation hasn’t changed.