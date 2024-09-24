I don’t usually post twice in one day but going through some of my many graphs just now turned up this ridiculous thing. ⬇️

I would really, really, really love for anybody from Stanford, another university, or coalition like Collateral Global or Brownstone Institute to explain why this model of a ? New York City hospital event in spring 2020 should be characterized as even partly the work of a pandemic (or “next pandemic”) pathogen. It would also be good to know why practically nobody has called for a federal inquiry into what exactly occurred and why/how.

Because all I see - and can defend with enough evidence to generate reasonable doubt in the Official Stories & their variants - is Democide and fraud.