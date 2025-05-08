Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fager 132's avatar
Fager 132
1h

The whole concept of health being public has to go. There's no such thing as collective health any more than there's a collective brain. Health is one of the most personal, individual attributes of any human being. What does that even mean, to say "the public's" health? An aggregate? An average? A mean? Any way it's defined it's meaningless, one of those stupid terms people use as an approximation and assume they understand, but which, when examined, completely falls apart.

While the concept doesn't have a real meaning it does have a real function, which is to give the government a reason to interfere in people's decisions and to hook them on "aid," which gives the government even more reason to interfere, since it's holding the purse strings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
3h

Also a good read: “Shepherds for Sale” about leftist infiltration into churches.

Public health might have a legitimate role if it wasn’t so corrupted. As it stands, I agree with you completely get rid of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture