Chicago, did you know that “two weeks to slow the spread” in March 2020 saw a 40% drop in hospitals’ weekly emergency department (ED) visits — and that the city’s EDs still have not returned to pre-pandemic levels?

Did you also know that the Chicago hospital admission data 2020 show a 13% decrease from 2019? (Data for 2021 are not yet available.)

Meanwhile, Cook County deaths occurring at the decedent’s home increased by 25% in 2020.

The rise began the week people were told/ordered to avoid hospitals and “stay home” to “save lives.”

The trend continued into 2021, with an all-time high in the number of deaths at home this past January.

The evidence of massive pandemic-response policy failures continues to mount.

If you didn’t know, Chicago, now you know.