Looking at data for daily deaths among Chicago residents this morning, I noticed something I had not noticed previously: The rise in fall of 2020 peaked prior to the COVID shot being deployed.

Five healthcare workers at a hospital on the city’s west side were the first to receive the shot on 16 December 2020. A shipment of 43,000 doses of the Pfizer version had arrived at Illinois’ National Strategic Reserve that week. Governor J.B. Pritzker and then-Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot had initiated a second round of closure orders a month earlier, in November.

The timing is interesting in retrospect and, in my opinion, strategic. COVID “cases” (i.e., testing efforts) were increasing in the fall, officials then “did something,” deaths from all causes peaked and started to decline before the shot arrived. Post-shot, deaths did not drop precipitously but neither did they rise.

In late 2021 and early 2022, the city health department used sketchy definitions and disappeared data in reporting COVID-blamed deaths among unvaccinated & vaccinated residents.

COVID deaths virtually vanished in the city and county in spring 2022 when the medical examiner’s temporary jurisdiction over all hospital, nursing home, and hospice facility COVID deaths ended.

Chicago was home to the second “coronavirus” case in the United States: a nurse returning to the city from visiting family in Wuhan, China. When her husband subsequently tested asymptomatic positive - and was hospitalized without being sick, per his testimony - the couple was documented in The Lancet as the first person-to-person transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States. Evidence from a separate study strongly suggests transmission between the couple did not occur. Emails I sent to researchers and journal editors were never acknowledged; I believe The Lancet study should be retracted.

Despite the early case, like everywhere in the world, deaths in Chicago did not begin to rise until after an emergency was declared and actions taken in response to an unseen, unproven viral threat.

New York City announced a case six weeks after Chicago did; neither city was experiencing anything unusual death-wise in January or February. New York’s massive 740%+ rise (base to peak) began around March 18th and Chicago’s smaller 115% increase roughly ten days later.

The differences in timing, magnitude, and duration are not explainable by a virus “hitting” the two cities differentially - an absurd proposition and one I discussed in this comparison of Chicago, New York, and Bergamo.

I’ve asserted New York’s and Bergamo’s all-cause curves are fraudulent and only partly explainable by iatrogenic measures but have not made a similar assertion about Chicago’s data and currently consider Chicago’s spring 2020 event entirely iatrogenic.