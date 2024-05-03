Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?
by Thomas Verduyn BASc, Jessica Hockett PhD, Jonathan Engler MB ChB LLB DipPharmMed, Todd Kenyon PhD, & Martin Neil PhD This article is working document and is open to queries and corrections. Email panda@pandata.org In a previous article we discussed the large spring 2020 spike in mortality reported for New York City (NYC). This spike comprises an extra…
I don't understand why the deep dive into the curious nature of excess deaths in NY City should be controversial. We should be applauding the fact a few people are digging into this data and asking obvious or legitimate questions.
The main take-away from the NY City data seems to be that far more people died (allegedly) "from Covid" in New York City in April and May 2020 than in any other large city in the world. I would point out that Wuhan, China has approximately the same population as NY City ... and XX thousand "Covid deaths" weren't reported (or noticed) in Wuhan in December 2019, January, February or March 2020 - and this is where all the "experts" tell us the virus first began to spread.
My question: Where were the huge spike of "Covid deaths" in Wuhan?
... I still think the lack of deaths in Wuhan (or just about every other major city in the world before the lockdowns) could suggest that a contagious virus may have been circulating (and making many people "sick") ... but it wasn't a particularly "deadly" virus. If it was a "deadly" virus, we would have seen a huge spike of deaths in many big cities before April 2020.
And that observation makes one ask: If "Covid" wasn't killing 10,000-plus NY City hospitalized patients, what did kill all those people? It probably wasn't a novel virus.
The graph and table are stark. The videos are dark. And I think your analysis is right on the mark. Thank you.