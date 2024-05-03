PANDA Uncut

Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?

by Thomas Verduyn BASc, Jessica Hockett PhD, Jonathan Engler MB ChB LLB DipPharmMed, Todd Kenyon PhD, & Martin Neil PhD This article is working document and is open to queries and corrections. Email panda@pandata.org In a previous article we discussed the large spring 2020 spike in mortality reported for New York City (NYC). This spike comprises an extra…