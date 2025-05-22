has delivered actionable, robust advice for how individuals and groups can disempower the pandemic and bioterrorism complex.

In short: Stop committing daily participatory acts urged by government health and military authorities.

If “They” say to do it, don’t do it.

I agree with Watt that the perpetrators of longstanding and COVID Era crimes against humanity may not be held to account in our or their lifetime but “will ultimately answer to God at their judgment, for how they abused the earthly authority He allowed them to hold during their lives.”

Holding in contempt, and exercising civil disobedience against, illegitimate treaties, laws, and codes is something anyone can do as a matter of conscience.

Watt says,

“…there may come a point in time when the laws disintegrate due to widespread public contempt and civil disobedience and disuse. Perhaps some may be repealed or nullified, so that anyone who attempts to orchestrate similar illusions after the date of repeal, would be subject to criminal prosecution under human law. But I don't know if or when such things might happen.

A very slightly paraphrased list of things she recommends doing (and NOT doing) follows:

Educate yourself and others about the illegitimacy of certain public health statutes, agreements, and regulations.

Don’t believe anything that the government health and military authorities say about communicable diseases and communicable disease outbreaks, "gain-of-function" research, vaccine manufacturing regulation, and vaccine safety and efficacy — because it’s all lies.

Don't talk or write about the latest so-called outbreaks as if they were physically real and dangerous. They are neither.

Don't take so-called diagnostic tests or participate in contact tracing and disease surveillance programs.

Don't wear masks, or participate in social distancing, isolation or quarantine.

Don't consume any products (drugs, vaccines) claimed to be treatments or preventatives for the so-called communicable disease pathogens that, in physical reality, are not disease-causing and are not communicable.

In a conversation with Jerm Warfare earlier this month, I said some of the same things and suggested we assume the government is not telling the truth when they make claims about an invisible threat, laugh at them, and force substantiation — not simply obey.

It’s staggering to consider what authorities were able to do in March 2020 using only a story, test, and propaganda. (“Better than a war” as I said in the above clip.)

Do not count on elected or appointed officials to do the right thing. Most are protecting the WHO’s pandemic declaration, including those critical of the WHO.

The anti-drug campaign tagline of my youth—Just Say No —remains the most effective strategy for resisting much of what officials seek to impose in the name of public health.