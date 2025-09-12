Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Thomas Kenworthy
2h

Not a specific answer. But check out Jamie Andrews substack controlstudies.

He is doing it.

1 reply by Jessica Hockett
Rob (c137)
1hEdited

Strain and variant are the same thing. Covid was full of renaming in order to create confusion and/or hype. I suspect most of it was just PR propaganda like "novel virus" which I recall not being able to find anything about back then.

DNA testing/genetics is unreliable and full of scientism belief leading to assumptions.

They did go into sequencing here.

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-dna-hoax-4e4

Apparently they start with a template. This means that they need an assumption before they find the object.

And here's the part where forensic DNA testing is shown to be unreliable.

https://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-dna-hoax-0a2

I recall a show where they mentioned that in court a DNA match can be challenged as there are many false positives.

Perhaps this is due to the template process?

Apparently PCR is used to amplify the DNA which is sequenced. This is another pseudoscientific invention that crazily assumes that the copies are identical to the original. If that were true, running many cycles would not lead to false positives, like copying a digital file over and over. Instead, PCR is more like an analog copy and we know that when copying a VHS or tape over and over one gets static more and more which is random noise aka not a perfect copy.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/pcr-fails-logic-from-the-start-sorry

