Questions for those knowledgeable about genomic sequencing:

How does genomic sequencing for viruses “work” in the absence of being directed to a virus species? Can it work without an assumption regarding species?

What is the difference between a “novel virus” and a strain or variant of an “existing”/already-named-and-tested-for virus?

What is the difference (if any) between a “strain” and a “variant”?

Hypothetically, what would have happened if virologists had heard an outbreak in Wuhan involved an influenza virus instead of a SARS-related virus?