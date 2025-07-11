Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Jessica Hockett
12h

I am noticing that the pre-print and published versions of the paper that classified and (re)named 2019-nCoV as SARS-CoV-2 include the following acknowledgement:

(Pre-Print https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.07.937862v1.full) "The authors gratefully acknowledge the work of all researchers who released SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences through the GISAID initiative and particularly the authors of the MN908947 genome sequence."

(Published version https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0695-z ) "We thank all researchers who released SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences through the GISAID initiative and particularly the authors of the GenBank MN908947 genome sequence: F. Wu, S. Zhao, B. Yu, Y. M. Chen, W. Wang, Z. G. Song, Y. Hu, Z. W. Tao, J. H. Tian, Y. Y. Pei, M. L. Yuan, Y. L. Zhang, F. H. Dai, Y. Liu, Q. M. Wang, J. J. Zheng, L. Xu, E. C. Holmes and Y. Z. Zhang.

Why was "that" sequence the one that received the ICTV-CSG's attention (although more than one sequence was obviously being looked at)?

I may need to re-read those papers -- and the emails in my own article. https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/the-sars-cov-2-name-game-long-read

Manfred Johann Schmuckerschlag
7h

And then:

-

Notes from the Field: A Novel Coronavirus Genome Identified in a Cluster of Pneumonia Cases — Wuhan, China 2019−2020

https://weekly.chinacdc.cn/en/article/id/a3907201-f64f-4154-a19e-4253b453d10c

Wenjie Tan, Xiang Zhao, Xuejun Ma, Wenling Wang, Peihua Niu, Wenbo Xu, George F. Gao, Guizhen Wu.

China CDC Weekly, 2020, 2(4): 61-62.

doi: 10.46234/ccdcw2020.017

" ... On January 3, 2020, the first complete genome of the novel β genus coronaviruses (2019-nCoVs) was identified in samples of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) from a patient from Wuhan by scientists of the National Institute of Viral Disease Control and Prevention (IVDC) through a combination of Sanger sequencing, Illumina sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. Three distinct strains have been identified, the virus has been designated as 2019-nCoV, and the disease has been subsequently named novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia (NCIP). ..."

Online 21.01.2020

-

... an then - on the very next day:

Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR

https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045

Victor M Corman, Olfert Landt, Marco Kaiser, Richard Molenkamp, Adam Meijer, Daniel KW Chu, Tobias Bleicker, Sebastian Brünink, Julia Schneider, Marie Luisa Schmidt , Daphne GJC Mulders, Bart L Haagmans, Bas van der Veer, Sharon van den Brink, Lisa Wijsman, Gabriel Goderski, Jean-Louis Romette, Joanna Ellis , Maria Zambon , Malik Peiris , Herman Goossens , Chantal Reusken , Marion PG Koopmans , Christian Drosten

22.01.2020

-

And an observation.

How Scientific Fraud took the World Hostage

https://www.drgoddek.com/p/how-scientific-fraud-took-the-world

"Drosten's test is the pest."

25.09.2022 - Dr. Simon

" ... My analysis showed that the actual window for the peer-review process was 3.5-27.5 hours, which I will elaborate on below. Everything goes back to a document of the WHO *), which was created (!!!) the day the Corman-Drosten paper was submitted to Eurosurveillance. The meta-data shows that it was created on the 21st of January 2020 at 8:30 pm CET (Central European Time). ..."

-

*) Data as reported by: 20 January 2020

https://web.archive.org/web/20200121215008/www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200121-sitrep-1-2019-ncov.pdf

-

And a mission ...

Mission summary: WHO Field Visit to Wuhan, China 20-21 January 2020

https://www.who.int/hongkongchina/news/detail/22-01-2020-field-visit-wuhan-china-jan-2020

22 January 2020 (!)

-

Chimera - (MI II )

1 reply by Jessica Hockett
