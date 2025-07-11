CROWDSOURCING: Why is a sequence in the Fan Wu paper continually cited as being "the" reference sequence -- and why is it assumed a single reference informed anything?
Over the past couple of months I’ve spent time reviewing early published papers from Chinese scientists on 2019-nCoV-2019/SARS-CoV-2 and making changes to a timeline I published last summer.
Although some of the methods in the papers are “above my pay grade” — i.e., beyond my current level of speciality/expertise — I am left with some things I still don’t understand but want to understand.
A recent article on— SARS-CoV-2 Fragments of Fiction: How Mathematical Fraud and Genetic Sequencing Manufactured a Global Crisis by Michael Wallach — brings one of these things to mind.
He writes:
When we remember that this Fan Wu paper formed, in essence, the bedrock of the “scientific” foundation of the claimed pandemic, it’s hard to say whether one should laugh or cry. It was upon the conclusion of this paper that the PCR testing was designed, and the world was tested for this “novel virus.” It was upon this paper that synthetic “virus” sequences were built by laboratories to test the “virus” for its qualities and to study its “nature.”
I would love to hear from readers who have a) read the study and b) considered events in this and/or other relevant timelines and can explain why it is often said a sequence from the above study was the single reference for anything.
I am noticing that the pre-print and published versions of the paper that classified and (re)named 2019-nCoV as SARS-CoV-2 include the following acknowledgement:
(Pre-Print https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.02.07.937862v1.full) "The authors gratefully acknowledge the work of all researchers who released SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences through the GISAID initiative and particularly the authors of the MN908947 genome sequence."
(Published version https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0695-z ) "We thank all researchers who released SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences through the GISAID initiative and particularly the authors of the GenBank MN908947 genome sequence: F. Wu, S. Zhao, B. Yu, Y. M. Chen, W. Wang, Z. G. Song, Y. Hu, Z. W. Tao, J. H. Tian, Y. Y. Pei, M. L. Yuan, Y. L. Zhang, F. H. Dai, Y. Liu, Q. M. Wang, J. J. Zheng, L. Xu, E. C. Holmes and Y. Z. Zhang.
Why was "that" sequence the one that received the ICTV-CSG's attention (although more than one sequence was obviously being looked at)?
I may need to re-read those papers -- and the emails in my own article. https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/the-sars-cov-2-name-game-long-read
And then:
-
Notes from the Field: A Novel Coronavirus Genome Identified in a Cluster of Pneumonia Cases — Wuhan, China 2019−2020
https://weekly.chinacdc.cn/en/article/id/a3907201-f64f-4154-a19e-4253b453d10c
Wenjie Tan, Xiang Zhao, Xuejun Ma, Wenling Wang, Peihua Niu, Wenbo Xu, George F. Gao, Guizhen Wu.
China CDC Weekly, 2020, 2(4): 61-62.
doi: 10.46234/ccdcw2020.017
" ... On January 3, 2020, the first complete genome of the novel β genus coronaviruses (2019-nCoVs) was identified in samples of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) from a patient from Wuhan by scientists of the National Institute of Viral Disease Control and Prevention (IVDC) through a combination of Sanger sequencing, Illumina sequencing, and nanopore sequencing. Three distinct strains have been identified, the virus has been designated as 2019-nCoV, and the disease has been subsequently named novel coronavirus-infected pneumonia (NCIP). ..."
Online 21.01.2020
-
... an then - on the very next day:
Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR
https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
Victor M Corman, Olfert Landt, Marco Kaiser, Richard Molenkamp, Adam Meijer, Daniel KW Chu, Tobias Bleicker, Sebastian Brünink, Julia Schneider, Marie Luisa Schmidt , Daphne GJC Mulders, Bart L Haagmans, Bas van der Veer, Sharon van den Brink, Lisa Wijsman, Gabriel Goderski, Jean-Louis Romette, Joanna Ellis , Maria Zambon , Malik Peiris , Herman Goossens , Chantal Reusken , Marion PG Koopmans , Christian Drosten
22.01.2020
-
And an observation.
How Scientific Fraud took the World Hostage
https://www.drgoddek.com/p/how-scientific-fraud-took-the-world
"Drosten's test is the pest."
25.09.2022 - Dr. Simon
" ... My analysis showed that the actual window for the peer-review process was 3.5-27.5 hours, which I will elaborate on below. Everything goes back to a document of the WHO *), which was created (!!!) the day the Corman-Drosten paper was submitted to Eurosurveillance. The meta-data shows that it was created on the 21st of January 2020 at 8:30 pm CET (Central European Time). ..."
-
*) Data as reported by: 20 January 2020
https://web.archive.org/web/20200121215008/www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation-reports/20200121-sitrep-1-2019-ncov.pdf
-
And a mission ...
Mission summary: WHO Field Visit to Wuhan, China 20-21 January 2020
https://www.who.int/hongkongchina/news/detail/22-01-2020-field-visit-wuhan-china-jan-2020
22 January 2020 (!)
-
