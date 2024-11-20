What say you, Readers?

Per data obtained from a public agency, Lincoln Medical Center in New York City experienced nearly 28 times its morgue capacity in deaths in April 2020.

Even with federal records showing two FEMA trucks sent to the hospital - which can purportedly hold up to 100 or so decedents with shelving - is this event believable? Why or why not?

I say NO, it is NOT believable, if only due to the body management required - and the lack of testimony about, or other documentation of, an event of this magnitude occurring at Lincoln, in the public hospital system, or in NYC hospitals writ large.

But let’s say it did happen.

Then WHERE ON EARTH is the federal inquiry?

And, as my friend Steve Lucie put it, “Who did that work?”

P.S. And why doesn’t federal funeral assistance data come close to verifying the New York toll? Who was President during this fiasco? Will the next NIH director (or anyone else) call for an investigation?

X/Twitter version of post

Previous post, related