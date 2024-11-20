Did This Happen? Lincoln Medical Center, New York City 2020
Paging any prominent American of any kind...
What say you, Readers?
Per data obtained from a public agency, Lincoln Medical Center in New York City experienced nearly 28 times its morgue capacity in deaths in April 2020.
Even with federal records showing two FEMA trucks sent to the hospital - which can purportedly hold up to 100 or so decedents with shelving - is this event believable? Why or why not?
I say NO, it is NOT believable, if only due to the body management required - and the lack of testimony about, or other documentation of, an event of this magnitude occurring at Lincoln, in the public hospital system, or in NYC hospitals writ large.
But let’s say it did happen.
Then WHERE ON EARTH is the federal inquiry?
And, as my friend Steve Lucie put it, “Who did that work?”
P.S. And why doesn’t federal funeral assistance data come close to verifying the New York toll? Who was President during this fiasco? Will the next NIH director (or anyone else) call for an investigation?
This still feels too big to ignore but ignore it they do. I'm with you on the phone cameras. Rarely is any event on a street in a busy city, New York is about the busiest, not captured on video. And the Cattleman gets it right, moving thousands of bodies is a lot of work. Is money keeping people quiet or fear of legal action? I just don't think the internet police could have hidden all the videos that would have been circulating. I hope some member of the uniparty congress will step up and take you up on your offer of information. If this doesn't get settled/exposed publicly it will happen again and soon I expect.
habeas corpuses