“Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.”

Starting a page for examples of what I'm calling “euthanasia propaganda,” with a focus on spring 2020. These are essays, press releases, statements from consulting firms, videos, and other media which were used to normalize methodical means of ending life in medical settings during the spring of 2020, under the auspices of a treating disease or controlling disease transmission/spread.

Themes/Patterns

Separating patients from loved ones is hard but necessary.

Healthcare workers must make sacrifices/risk their own health

Patients can’t breathe and are in need of oxygen and/or intubation.

Use of militarized language: dispatch, frontline, surge, protective goggles, mask.

Tone is foreboding, resigned, heavy/burdened

March 23, 2020

“A Day in the Life of the ER Doc - A Brief Dispatch from the #COVID19 Frontline”

Craig Spencer’s thread. Later turned into an Emmy Award-winning animated film.

June 6, 2020

Mini graphic novel depicting Dr. Daniel Colon Hidalgo in the ICU of a Chicago hospital. Themes and sequence are similar to the Spencer video.

More to follow. Page subject to ongoing revision without notice.

