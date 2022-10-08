Every word of this tweet from the Governor of Illinois’ twitter account, posted during the debate he lost on Thursday night, is false.

Here’s what it should say:

Since he won’t resign, there’s only one solution to ending his reign and helping Illinois move on from his disastrous pandemic-response policies:

Vote. Him. Out.

UPDATE: Posting Illinois Hospital data, by request. Remember, a “covid hospitalization” or “covid patient” is a person who tested positive for covid upon hospital admission or at some point during his/her stay. It is not someone who has been hospitalized because of or due to covid.

Source: HHS

https://healthdata.gov/resource/g62h-syeh.csv?state=IL&$where=date between %272020-01-01%27 and %272022-10-07%27&$order=date%20DESC

Source: IDPH (images pulled from tweets I posted)

https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/data/data-portal/covid-19-hospitalization-utilization.html

IDPH data do not disaggregate covid-positive patients from PUI patients. (PUI = patients under investigation, i.e., awaiting a test result). HHS data for Illinois indicate PUI is anywhere from 5-10% of the total “Covid Patient” number, on average.

Illinois legislators, media, and residents should demand the Governor release capacity & occupancy data from January 1, 2017 - March 30, 2020, for comparative purposes.