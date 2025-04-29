Wood House 76

Wood House 76

Wood House 76
Wood House 76
George & Lucy on data obtained by Jessica Hockett's for the Elmhurst Hospital Event of spring 2020
0:00
-14:56

George & Lucy on data obtained by Jessica Hockett's for the Elmhurst Hospital Event of spring 2020

Posted, not emailed to subscribers
Jessica Hockett's avatar
Jessica Hockett
Apr 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

Companion to post below. Click on right-hand button above for transcript.

Wood House 76
What do AI podcast hosts "George & Lucy" think about The Elmhurst Hospital Event of spring 2020?
Inspired by the experiment Jonathan Engler tried with Google NotebookLM - and which we wrote about here - I applied the platform to the investigative work I’ve done on The Elmhurst Hospital Event of spring 2020 by “feeding it” all articles on this page…
Read more
4 hours ago · 12 likes · Jessica Hockett

© 2025 Jessica Hockett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture