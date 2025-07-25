Posted for my own reference/use, without comment or analysis.

Excerpted from UK Covid-19 Inquiry document INQ000250980 – Written Evidence Submitted by Professor Carl Heneghan and Professor Sunetra Gupta (University of Oxford; SAGE), regarding strategies for a route out of the second wave, dated 04/06/2021.

[emphasis added]

Sunetra Gupta Cabinet Office Briefing:

BRIEFING NOTE & RECOMMENDATIONS

Professor Sunetra Gupta

The key issue to consider in directing policy is whether or not it is justified to take extraordinary measures in response to Covid-19 —given that no extraordinary measures are in place for other infectious diseases such as influenza, pneumococcal pneumonia, and indeed other coronaviruses. We have reached an accommodation with these other diseases and accept that they cause a level of disease, suffering and death, but not sufficient to change our way of life. Given that it is not possible or realistic to attempt to eliminate Covid-19, our goal should be to achieve levels of herd immunity that permit the same situation to prevail with Covid-19.

The term `Herd Immunity' has become misunderstood - as shorthand for a policy that indiscriminately allows the virus spread, thus putting the population (vulnerable and non-vulnerable) at risk; and as the level of immunity in a population that causes the pathogen to disappear. Neither definition is correct: Herd Immunity is not a policy: it simply describes the state of progress of an epidemic and the Herd Immunity Threshold (HIT) defines the proportion immune at endemic equilibrium. The segments of a population that are vulnerable to dying from the pathogen can enjoy a reduced (but not zero) risk of infection once HIT is achieved, and this risk can be further reduced with a vaccine.

A fundamental problem with Covid-19 is that we cannot measure how close we are to HIT (this was my original intention in March when we developed neutralising antibody assays [1] for SARS-Cov2) because (i) there are no reliable markers of exposure (ii) HIT is a function of Ro and of heterogeneities in susceptibility to infection[2-4], neither of which we can easily measure. A comparison of the dynamics of Covid-19 in different settings would suggest that the acquisition of immunity in the population is already playing a role in keeping infections down.

Let's now examine how HMG might manage public expectations and policy towards achieving the necessary levels of herd immunity that will put Covid-19 on a par with the large set of respiratory pathogens that affect the human population.

As a first step, we could conduct tests to establish the risks of influenza and Covid-19 simultaneously in the population. Only if the risk of death from Covid- 19 is higher than that of influenza, would extraordinary measures be justified. In other words, we need to set the context more clearly for the measures taken. Should the risk of death from Covid-19 be higher than that of influenza, we are presented with two solutions. The first is to bring in population-wide restrictions to keep infection levels down until a vaccine becomes available. This would come at a huge social and economic cost, and it is not clear that such a policy is sustainable until the development of a safe and effective vaccine, upon which it is predicated.

An alternative solution would be to take steps to protect the vulnerable sectors of the population, while allowing those that are at low risk to accumulate immunity such that the risk to the former is reduced as rapidly as possible to levels that we accept for other respiratory pathogens. We should capitalise on the very low rates of death with Covid-i9 in much of the population, while permitting and supportting the rest to adopt social distancing measures commensurate with their risk.

