After writing this weekend about Bergamo’s death curve being fraudulent, the Lombardy province event that helped launch a pandemic declaration is still on my brain.

Besides everything

I said in the article linked above, I confess it is

hard for me to fathom the claim that "COVID" caused a greater loss of life in Bergamo than Katrina did in New Orleans Parish.

really, really

I don’t have daily or weekly data for the timeframe but monthly totals obtained from CDC Wonder show the force and damage of the hurricane resulted in a 350% increase in August 2005 from the previous month. Most of those deaths were likely recorded was having occurred on one day or within one week.

Bergamo province, by comparison, says it saw a 580% increase in March 2020 over the previous month - and another doubling” of the February total in April.

There were witnesses to the weather phenomenon of Katrina - and destruction of property commensurate with the toll.

Did anyone in Bergamo witness an event that could've generated 6,000 extra bodies in six weeks?

Expanding the comparison to the greater New Orleans area to make the population comparable to Bergamo doesn't help.

As with New York City’s ~27,000 additional deaths, the sheer increase in number of decedents defies credulity. Where are the doctors, nurses, care home workers, or military personal in Bergamo who experienced that event?

Commenting on yesterday’s article,

correctly observed from contemporaneous stories and video that the Bergamo event was marked by much pomp & circumstance

of bodies being moved, yet without any real proof.

suggestive

We already know the Hurricane Katrina aftermath saw healthcare workers crossing ethical boundaries with deadly consequences.

What happened in Bergamo hospitals — really?

I’ve said the fastest way to kill someone in a medical setting, i.e., sink the damaged ships, is via an injection. Could that, mechanical ventilation, other iatrogenic protocols, maltreatment in care homes, and government propaganda about staying home & keeping away from others, even generate 6,000+ extra bodies in six weeks — and do so without enduring or well-documented witness testimony?

I say NO.

But if you say YES or MAYBE, I hope we can agree that formal inquiries into what occurred in Bergamo (and New York City) are long overdue.