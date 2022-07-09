I’m not sure how anyone could look at these data and say, “This is completely unrelated to the Governor of Illinois’ pandemic-response policies, and I trust he has the solutions to what’s causing this problem.” (UPDATE: See Greg Bishop’s related story, which cites these data.)

For more on gun-related mortality in the U.S. — including Illinois *Exceptionalism* — see these posts from my e-friend Mary Pat Campbell. (Note: CDC WONDER data for 2021 updated this week, which is why my numbers for Illinois differ from Mary’s.)