Illinois Pediatrician: "We Owe It to Our Children to Restore Normalcy"
Quincy doctor Todd Porter says county health department & school district should reject state's interim covid-19 guidance for schools
Many Illinois pediatricians have either been slavishly devoted to the false narrative that covid-19 is dangerous to children, or afraid to risk their jobs by speaking out publicly against public health propaganda. Todd Porter, a community pediatrician with the Quincy Medical Group, is an exception.
