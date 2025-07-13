Reacting to a colorful article by Anthony Colpo - Can the "No-Virus is a Psy-Op!" Crowd Please Buy Themselves a Brain? - I said,

I have a brain. I believe “No Viruses!” IS a psy-op. I also believe viruses are not what we have been told and sold. Now what?

I’m utterly baffled! There are no two more honest sincere intelligent people than Mike and myself. 10s of hours of meticulous work in my case. No virus evidence is a simple fact to be aware of. No Virus is no different from no Climate Emergency and No unicorns. It is an undisputed hard fact Jessica that viruses are 100% fictional. This is why I set up the Virus Confirmation Fund to make this abundantly clear. this was an idea literally plucked from thin air to rescue a dead germ theory. No point has there been a single piece of evidence for their existence ever found. This is not the time to drag one’s feet on this. Do you think no climate emergency is also a psyop? I wonder if not, why not? At least people get to read Anthony’s article if you restack it in this way. Moving to the awareness that viruses and transmissible pathogens in general are 100% fictional is one of the key important steps of our time. I have had no illness since I understood you cannot catch it. This is true for many people. The germ theory lie is an incredibly insidious lie which is Self responsible for a vast amount of illness. You do have a brain but you have allowed it to be captured by a PsyOp. Trying to suppress awareness of the fictional nature of contagion is one of the key aims of the perpetrators.

You have clearly not kept up with any of my work. 😟 You are misrepresenting my position and Mike’s. I fight the No virus position very very, very strongly. I have established the basis of the scientific method with the two colour protocol. It is on that basis that I proceed. With respect, You have spent very little time on this at all, Jessica if you are still unaware that these are 100% fictions. Why do you believe in viruses? Has there ever been one single piece of evidence ever for their existence and if so, why don’t you claim the money? It is ridiculous that you try to make us prove that unicorns don’t exist when all we are saying is that there is no evidence that they do exist. We are not cleaning that they don’t exist. We are stating a fact that there is no evidence that they do exist. It is bewildering that so many people are so behind the curve. https://substack.com/home/post/p-162393415

I keep up. :) I’m not declaring that viruses do or don’t “exist.” I reject the term and the framing—for reasons I’ve made clear. Maybe I’ll adopt it eventually, as you and others have. But not yet. “Do viruses exist?” “Are they what we’ve been told?” “Are they endogenous phenomena rebranded and weaponized?” “Is ‘No Virus’ itself a psy-op?” — These aren’t the same question, even if they overlap. Precision matters. I don’t have a problem with Colpo’s take on viruses. He writes with flair, and he’s entitled to his position. What I do take issue with is the unwillingness to confront the grift, distraction, and disinformation that flourish in parts of the “No Virus” camps (plural). Some of those players are so over-the-top that it’s hard to believe they aren’t meant to discredit more serious questions. If I were running an op, I’d want them front and center. I’d also want tons of anonymous chaotic accounts on X and Substack, simply repeating mantras all-but-demanding that others use certain words and phrases, a la cult indoctrination. Demanding that others use a certain word or phrase is always a red flag. For example I’m not going to say “Hospital murder protocols” because it doesn’t capture my view and I think it falls short on many fronts. If someone demands I say it, I regard them as someone to avoid. If we’re still unable, or unwilling, to interrogate our own assumptions about the COVID event, or consider how we ourselves might be targets of psychological manipulation (including the kind we manufacture in our own minds, with little assistance from anyone else), then we’ve learned nothing. As for Kaufman, Cowan, and others who came into 2020 already “No Virus,”I don’t find them compelling. Not because of the position, but because they seem uninterested in the deeper operational questions that matter most (matter most to me, that is…my questions don’t need to be theirs). Hope that helps.

I may add further interactions here. Grateful to Tim for engaging in good faith.

Post-Publication Additions

Reply to Jessica from Dr Mike Yeadon

I think I do understand what you’re arguing. It’s literally a device, devoid of anything, but it provides confusing signals.

