Going through a folder of bookmarked X posts, I was reminded of an early storyline:

China is lying about coronavirus cases and deaths. It’s worse than they’re saying! Brace for impact, Global Citizens!

Here’s an example from January 24, 2020 - the same day the second U.S. case positive test was announced.

“No longer seeing reliable infected total updates because of the obviously forthcoming Chinese media blackout. Expect China to lean on western legacy media to hush up numbers also.”

Thinking back to those early days, I remember first hearing about some virus—or strange pneumonia—circulating in China. Then came the ridiculous videos of people supposedly collapsing in the streets, which I found completely unconvincing. (If you need a reminder of how absurd and obviously staged those clips were, here’s a nice refresher via

. ⬇️)

The reason I wasn’t particularly fazed at the time is simple: I generally assume the Chinese government is lying about most things, and I trust exactly none of what their officials say.

Looking back, it’s easier to see how that deep-seated distrust—shared by many Americans, at least—was cleverly weaponized early on. It kept people focused on the where and who, and not enough on the more important question: Was there actually a dangerous coronavirus headed our way?

China is covering up the China virus! It’s worse than they’re saying! They let it spread from a lab or market or something - and now the whole world is about to pay!!

Five years later, we’ve come full circle — quite literally in my country, where the Old Boss has returned as the New Boss.

This time, though, he’s backed by a much louder chorus singing from the ‘China Virus’ songbook, while far too few voices are asking whether the real cover-up is that there was never a pathogen spreading from anywhere at all.