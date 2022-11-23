Share this post
Just Data: U.S. Pediatric Respiratory Disease Death Burden
Includes covid-19 for 2020-2021
In 2021 When Sars-Cov2 was still in it's pandemic phase, there were media outlets cranking our alarmist articles about pediatric hospitalizations, like this one: When in reality- pediatric hospitals were likely seeing record lows in comparison to historical trends. Still, Media outlets blamed SARS-COV2 in an effort to push fear and demand for childhood vaccination, which the FDA had just authorized…
2 years ago · 2 likes · Josh Stevenson
Covid-19 has not increased the pediatric respiratory disease mortality burden. At most, it has displaced/replaced cause for kids who were statistically susceptible to natural death from/with viral infection.
The RESPONSE to covid-19 has hurt children & teens more than the virus ever could.
So, the takeaway here is that, for 0-17 age group, there is no discernable difference between Covid and normal respiratory illnesses we've seen for the past 20 years or so, according to science (data).
Is this a correct assessment?
When people argue about masking in schools, we should start pointing out the Still Face Experiment, where it exposed the importance of face to face interaction.