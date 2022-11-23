Relevant Data

Pediatric Respiratory Illness Observations

In 2021 When Sars-Cov2 was still in it's pandemic phase, there were media outlets cranking our alarmist articles about pediatric hospitalizations, like this one: When in reality- pediatric hospitals were likely seeing record lows in comparison to historical trends. Still, Media outlets blamed SARS-COV2 in an effort to push fear and demand for childhood vaccination, which the FDA had just authorized…