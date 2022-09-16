Oh, for heaven’s sake. 🤦‍♀️

Twitter temporarily suspended my friend Justin Hart - founder of Rational Ground & godfather of covid Twitter Team Reality - today, for allegedly violating the platform’s rules about abuse and harassment.

The *offending* content was Justin’s quote-tweet of journalist David French’s post about getting the new covid booster and flu vaccine, saying, “Countdown for @DavidAFrench to contract Covid. He knows the 2nd booster gives him negative efficacy, right! RIGHT?!”

In a Delete Tweet notice, Twitter implied Justin’s tweet constituted harassment of Mr. French, incited other users to harass French, and/or wished/hoped French physical harm. #biggeststretchever

The 12-hour suspension (a.k.a., “Twitter jail”) begins when and if Hart deletes his post. Currently, the tweet is *hidden* with the message, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

This isn’t the first time Justin has been censored for his covid-related views. Both Twitter and Facebook claimed he violated their covid misinformation policies in mid-July 2021, for posts related to the inefficacy of masks against the virus. These alleged violations occurred around the same time the Biden Administration revealed it was directing social media companies to “consistently take action against mis-information super-spreaders on their platforms.”

Shortly thereafter, Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center filed a lawsuit on Justin’s behalf, against President Biden, Surgeon Generous Vivek Murthy, Facebook, and Twitter.

Tonight, LJC released a letter to attorney Jonathan Patchen about the latest *infraction*, demanding that Twitter reinstate Justin’s account immediately.

As far as I can tell, David French hasn’t reacted to the incident - or indicated he’s aware of it.

His pinned tweet suggests he wouldn’t agree with the actions Twitter took against Justin Hart.

UPDATE 9/16/22: Justin has been reinstated.