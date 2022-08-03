Letter: Deanne Mazzochi & Five Illinois Legislators to U of I President Tim Killeen
March 16, 2022
After appearing in front of the Illinois General Assembly House Appropriation-Higher Education Committee on March 3, 2022, U of I president Tim Killeen received a letter from six state legislators.
If you or your child/loved one is/was a voluntary, coerced, or forced participant in covid-19 testing administered by or connected to the University of Illinois, I encourage you to read this letter from a few elected officials who are concerned that your rights & privacy may have been compromised.
Posted for general access, public comment, and future reference.
See Killeen’s response here:
Would love to see a letter like this from state legislators to every state university. Students and alumni of private universities should as well. Thanks for sharing!
Did Killeen ever respond in writing to this letter?