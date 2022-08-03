After appearing in front of the Illinois General Assembly House Appropriation-Higher Education Committee on March 3, 2022, U of I president Tim Killeen received a letter from six state legislators.

If you or your child/loved one is/was a voluntary, coerced, or forced participant in covid-19 testing administered by or connected to the University of Illinois, I encourage you to read this letter from a few elected officials who are concerned that your rights & privacy may have been compromised.

Posted for general access, public comment, and future reference.

See Killeen’s response here: