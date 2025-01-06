This is a list of freedom of information (FOI) requests I have submitted to public agencies in New York City that are overdue and previous articles that related to each request.

The records are critical to my ongoing independent investigation of the spring 2020 death spike, which I believe is fraudulent and an intentional misrepresentation of what occurred in real time.

Office of the Medical Examiner (OCME)

Submission date: 8 December 2023 (13 months overdue)

Last request for update: 6 January 2025

Records Requested:

Number of cremation permit applications/requests received daily between 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022

Number of cremation permit applications/requests approved daily 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022

Number of autopsies performed weekly by the OCME between 1/1/2018 and 12/31/2022. Use zero (0) for any weeks in which zero autopsies were conducted

Underlying cause of death determinations for all deaths OCME determined between 10/1/2019 and 12/31/2022. Provide data as numerical frequencies representing the number of determinations for a particular cause determination, in a weekly format, if possible. (In previous communication, OCME staff told me OCME does not use WHO ICD codes in databases. Therefore, I am unsure how OCME categorizes cause of death determinations.)

Dates of death for all deaths processed by OCME, occurring between 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022

All directives, orders, reports, memos, emails, and/or presentations that explain or mention the OCME’s processing of 12,663 deaths during the week of April 26th, 2020 - May 2, 2020.

The OCME’s end-of-April 2020 processing event is a huge red flag that I regard as a fraud signal.

OCME did supply some of the records related to my original December 2023 request. My interactions with staff regarding the initial request are described in this article:

NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation (HHC)

Submission date: 31 July 2024 (5+ months overdue)

Last request for update: 6 January 2025

Daily census of all hospital patients intubated in the ICU from 1/1/2017 - 12/31/2022.

Daily or weekly medication inventory for paralytics and sedative agents (propofol, ketamine, versed, fentanyl, phenobarbital, pentobarbital, etomidate, aldol) from 1/1/2017 - 12/31/2022

Daily or weekly doses of all antibiotics administered to all patients from 1/1/2017 - 12/31/2022

I announced this request when I made it:

I made the request in an effort to confirm or refute the Antiobiotics Hypothesis as applied to New York City. As I said in a “memo” two months ago, I do not yet see evidence that sudden withdrawal of antibiotics drove the death spike.

I wrote about the pneumonia hypothesis with colleagues in August 2023:

I continue to be concerned by data on sedatives/paralytic agents in New York hospitals shown in a 2021 study and highlighted in an article I co-authored (also initially published in August 2023):

I provided a list of problems with data, requests and/or inquiries of or connected to NYC Health + Hospitals Corporation in this article:

New York City Police Department (NYPD)

Submission date: 24 March 2024 (10 months overdue)

Last request for update: 6 January 2025

Number of calls on each day between 1/1/2018 and 12/31/2023 involving NYPD coming to the scene where one or more persons was pronounced dead.

I shared time-series data and studies related to number, magnitude, and nature of deaths occurring at home/at point of ambulance dispatch last year and posited that contaminated or “super charged” drugs could trigger a home cardiac arrest event like the one reported by FDNY (but leaves the "trajectory” and nature of the curve unexplained). My request to NYPD above is an attempt to corroborate the Home death event.

Descriptions and related data in Problems 9) and 10) of this article raise more questions about First Responder data and the Home death event.

…as does this thread:

I’ve previously reported that my request to the FDNY Chief Medical Officer for 911 call data in study was denied and that FDNY suddenly closed a request for ambulance transfer data, following a 14-month saga. (I submitted an appeal but have not received a response to that appeal.)

New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene (NYC DOH)

Submission date: 15 October 2024

Last communication: 15 November 2024 (agency said expected fulfillment by 17 January 2025)

Daily number of dispositions - burials, New York City only, between 1/1/2016 and 1/1/2023

Daily number of dispositions - cremations, New York City only, between 1/1/2016 and 1/1/2023

Daily number other dispositions - other/unknown, New York City only, between 1/1/2016 and 1/1/2023

Submission date: 20 November 2024

Last communication: 20 December 2024 (agency working on request)

Number of death certificates requested from NYC DOHMH per month from January 2006 - December 2023

Number of death certificates issued in response to requests to NYC DOHMH from January 2006 - December 2023

The above requests to DOH are an attempt to “follow the bodies” and compare city data on dispositions and death certificate requests with the FEMA Funeral Assistance records. Information and data from the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program are insufficient for substantiating the New York City spring 2020 disaster and suggest the death toll may be manipulated by 10,000 deaths or more.

New York City Office of Emergency Management (OEM)

Submission date: 15 October 2024. (2.5 months overdue; agency never acknowledged request)

Last request for acknowledgement/update: 6 January 2025

Number of Body Collection Points (BCP) dispatched from March 1, 2020 through May 30, 2020 to New York City hospitals. Please provide a list of hospitals with the date each BCP was received by the hospital, and the date the BCP was retrieved.

Number of decedents placed into each Body Collection Point (BCP) dispatched to NYC hospitals between March 1, 2020 through May 30, 2020

The refrigerated trucks FEMA sent to New York City were underused as morgue space. Records show that those dispatched to hospitals could only account for 5-10% of hospital deaths that reportedly occurred between mid-March and end of May 2020. OEM managed the dispatch of other BCPs; my above request is an attempt to corroborate the hospital death toll, including the toll reported for the eleven taxpayer-funded hospitals managed by HHC. (Lincoln Medical Center and Elmhurst Hospital Center are HHC hospitals.)

For a summary of my ongoing NYC investigation, see “New York City Spring 2020: An Unsubstantiated Mass Casualty Event that Appears Fraudulent & Staged”

"The F Word” provides an explanation of what I mean when I say the daily death curve is “fraudulent”.

The death spikes in Lombardy, Italy, which preceded NYC by a few weeks, also appear manipulated. For an explanation related to one province in the region, see “Yes, We Believe the Bergamo (Italy) All-Cause Death is Fraudulent.”