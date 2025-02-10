Quick note to document something I’ve said on X and to friends:

It makes no sense whatsoever that modern "pandemic" events have all occurred or been declared off-season of normal “winter” mortality (e.g., October 1918, April 1957, July 1968, March 2003, May 2009, March 2020).

…as though a respiratory pathogen would "lie in wait" and not be activated during "the season".

Updated after publication to include 1957 and 1968. Post subject to additions without notice.