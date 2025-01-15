Five years ago today - the day after the WHO endorsed the Corman-Drosten PCR testing protocol - the agency said Chinese authorities “have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China.”

They were right. There was no evidence of any such thing - and never has been (including with the ‘first’ transmission in the United States).

At a press conference, WHO employee and pandemic-pusher Maria Van Kerkhove said,

"Epidemiological investigations are underway, and we are waiting for the results of these, but yes, it’s certainly possible that there is limited human-to-human transmission.”

and

“This is not unexpected. This is something that the global community is preparing for & all of the systems are in place to activate our plans, & to utilize the materials that we developed for SARS, for MERS & adapt them for the current situation.”

What Maria really meant was We now have a test for this newly-named thing and We are very excited that we can finally activate the global pandemic simulation/live exercise.

The following day, a legal permanent U.S. resident living in Snohomish County (WA) who had been in Wuhan since Nov 2019, visiting family, arrived symptom-free at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.

Four days later, on 19 January 2020, the man went to an outpatient clinic with an unremarkable fever & a cough. Due to travel history, the state health department contacted the CDC, which said to test him for the “novel coronavirus.” Snohomish Man’s specimen were collected and shipped overnight to CDC in Atlanta, on a still-unidentified airplane, and found to be “positive”.

He was admitted to the hospital for no good reason, developed pneumonia therein, treated in a highly-unethical manner, did not die, and was never heard from or “about” again. (See thread for the bizarre sequence of events.)

Also on January 19th, China said it had “confirmed” human-to-human transmission.

Ex-FDA Commissioner & Pfizer board member Scott Gottlieb endorsed the claim on 20 January 2020.

Oddly, when I posted Gottlieb’s tweet a year ago, he deleted it an hour later…

…which is strange because Gottlieb also wrote about human-to-human transmission of bird flu in 2005.

But I digress.

All of this to emphasize, again, there was no pandemic.

Only lies.

