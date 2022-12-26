DECEMBER 1, 2023 UPDATE: I recently changed my Twitter handle to @Wood_House76. Unfortunately, Twitter allowed a troll to almost immediately take the old handle. Please ignore or block that account — or at least don’t confuse it as me. :) This is me.

My Twitter account was restored late-night on Christmas Eve, as were the accounts of Daniel Kotzin, Michael Senger, el gato malo, Andrew Bostom, and others in the Team Reality cadre.

While this news doesn’t hold a candle to the good news of Jesus Christ’s birth, it’s nevertheless good news for the battle against censorship.

Readers might recall how I was *permanently suspended* from Twitter in July, after an alleged fifth strike against the now-gone Covid-19 misleading information policy. I directly-quoted and linked a Wall Street Journal article. That July 5th, 2022 tweet is still posted, but with a *warning* label affixed.

Why won’t Elon Musk’s Twitter remove these ridiculous warnings on speech related to covid-19?

Also, I know who is responsible for my and others’ accounts being resurrected this weekend. I am grateful to that person, but suffice to say Mr. Musk & his team did not act of his own accord. All bans on accounts suspended under the covid-19 misleading info policy should have been lifted instantly when the policy was removed in November, yet weren’t. Why?

Daniel Kotzin wants to know who gave the order for his banishment.

Same here.

Did an army of bots descend? An obsessed troll finally get his/her way? A zealous Twitter staffer meet a quota? A government agency ask for a favor? Whatever the case, I’d like to know.

I don’t need “amnesty”. Amnesty is for people who did something wrong. I need the truth. The Twitter Files have been a nice start. Maybe users will someday be able to request any & all communication related to suspending their own accounts.

For now, I’m pleased to have my words back where I put them, as requested, and will keep using Substack alongside Twitter to do what I’ve been doing since spring 2020: Push back against the U.S. government’s deadly, illegal, and immoral responses to covid-19.

Gallery of posts for which I was labeled, jailed, or suspended.

April 29, 2021

July 10, 2021

September 1, 2021

April 21, 2022

July 5, 2022 (suspension on July 6, 2022)

UPDATE 2/10/24: My censored 7/5/22 tweet, 7/6/22 suspension, and related Substack article have been cited in an amicus brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in Murthy v. Missouri.