My Twitter Account Has Been Restored
But my tweet is still labeled as *misleading* and the person(s) responsible for my months-long removal remains a mystery.
DECEMBER 1, 2023 UPDATE: I recently changed my Twitter handle to @Wood_House76. Unfortunately, Twitter allowed a troll to almost immediately take the old handle. Please ignore or block that account — or at least don’t confuse it as me. :) This is me.
My Twitter account was restored late-night on Christmas Eve, as were the accounts of Daniel Kotzin, Michael Senger, el gato malo, Andrew Bostom, and others in the Team Reality cadre.
While this news doesn’t hold a candle to the good news of Jesus Christ’s birth, it’s nevertheless good news for the battle against censorship.
Readers might recall how I was *permanently suspended* from Twitter in July, after an alleged fifth strike against the now-gone Covid-19 misleading information policy. I directly-quoted and linked a Wall Street Journal article. That July 5th, 2022 tweet is still posted, but with a *warning* label affixed.
Why won’t Elon Musk’s Twitter remove these ridiculous warnings on speech related to covid-19?
Also, I know who is responsible for my and others’ accounts being resurrected this weekend. I am grateful to that person, but suffice to say Mr. Musk & his team did not act of his own accord. All bans on accounts suspended under the covid-19 misleading info policy should have been lifted instantly when the policy was removed in November, yet weren’t. Why?
Daniel Kotzin wants to know who gave the order for his banishment.
Same here.
Did an army of bots descend? An obsessed troll finally get his/her way? A zealous Twitter staffer meet a quota? A government agency ask for a favor? Whatever the case, I’d like to know.
I don’t need “amnesty”. Amnesty is for people who did something wrong. I need the truth. The Twitter Files have been a nice start. Maybe users will someday be able to request any & all communication related to suspending their own accounts.
For now, I’m pleased to have my words back where I put them, as requested, and will keep using Substack alongside Twitter to do what I’ve been doing since spring 2020: Push back against the U.S. government’s deadly, illegal, and immoral responses to covid-19.
Gallery of posts for which I was labeled, jailed, or suspended.
April 29, 2021
July 10, 2021
September 1, 2021
April 21, 2022
July 5, 2022 (suspension on July 6, 2022)
UPDATE 2/10/24: My censored 7/5/22 tweet, 7/6/22 suspension, and related Substack article have been cited in an amicus brief submitted to the U.S. Supreme Court in Murthy v. Missouri.
People are still getting banned, post Musk, for seemingly no reason (at least they aren’t being told). A friend got banned 10 days after creating an account in November - she showed me her timeline thingie. The same people still run Twitter, albeit fewer.
Musk and Theil started PayPal and look what it has become. While I wish Musk well, I won’t be using Twitter. I won’t add to its power. Anything that powerful can and will be corrupted. Musk isn’t immortal. I do hope Twitter improves but it’s dangerous to make it any more powerful than it already is.
I won't be going back but super duper glad to see all of your accounts restated. I hope you'll continue to post at least some of them here. Congratulations!