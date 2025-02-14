Here’s a troubling comparison that few people have addressed: Weekly deaths among hospital inpatients in New Orleans versus New York City in spring 2020.

New Orleans' mass casualty event began before New York’s - and ahead of the federal government’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread” decree.

While the rise in inpatient deaths from baseline to peak in New Orleans doesn't quite match New York's, and the overall number of bodies needing to be managed was much smaller, the New Orleans event was notably shorter, lasting only a few weeks. Despite the differences in magnitude and timing, hospital systems in both cities experienced the same dramatic surge and subsequent sharp decline in deaths.

“Viral spread” during Mardi Gras in February 2020 has been popular explanation for the high death toll in New Orleans since the early days of the COVID event.

Not only does this explanation reinforce the government’s unsubstantiated claims about there being a novel coronavirus spreading from person to person, it’s impossible to reconcile with other places in the southern U.S. that see more - and more densely packed - groups of travelers on a daily basis (e.g., Walt Disney World in Orlando) yet didn’t see the spike New Orleans reported.

Because I have come to believe that whatever portion of the excess death in hospitals worldwide in spring 2020 is genuine (i.e., not fraudulent) was iatrogenic and wrought by democidal protocols, I am relatively unsurprised by New Orleans being one of the relatively few counties in the U.S. that reported high excess death in those weeks.

Why? Because New Orleans’ healthcare system was “primed” for a disaster due to its experience with Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ethical violations at Memorial Hospital, where patients were euthanized during evacuation, became the focal point of legal proceedings - and the subject of case studies and pandemic/bioterrorism planning in the years that followed.

In other words. New Orleans was an ideal and very logical choice for an initial Pandemic Casualty Event 101, because hospitals had already been through a real catastrophe. From a psychological and human behavior standpoint, that matters to a planned operation.

More than one might think.

