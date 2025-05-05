New York City Medical Examiner has further delayed a records request until September 2025 and still has not fulfilled a request from December 2023
The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has again delayed fulfilling a records request I submitted in February—and has yet to provide all the documents I requested back in December 2023.
Some of the outstanding records are related to my general effort to verify the city’s 27,000-death mass casualty event in the spring of 2020. Others are more specific to OCME data indicating a three-day period at the end of April 2020 during which 11,000 deaths were reportedly processed—an occurrence I find highly suspicious and potentially indicative of fraud.
Records requested 4 Feb 2025, delayed until 6 May 2025, and delayed again until 22 Sept 2025
Biological Incident Fatality Surge Plan for Managing In and out of Hospital Deaths
Daily morgue census reported by all New York City hospitals for as long as the morgue census survey was active [link inserted]. Excel spreadsheet preferred with census reported as frequencies. I assume census includes hospital morgue anddecedents stored in BCPs. If that is not the case, please state in responsive records. If daily census numbers can be disaggregated into hospital morgues and BCPs at hospitals, please provide the data in that format.
Records requested 3 December 2023, delayed multiple times, with no fulfillment by anticipated date of 1 May 2025
Number of cremation permit applications/requests received daily between 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022
Number of cremation permit applications/requests approved daily 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022
Number of autopsies performed weekly by the OCME between 1/1/2018 and 12/31/2022. Use zero (0) for any weeks in which zero autopsies were conducted
Underlying cause of death determinations for all deaths OCME determined between 10/1/2019 and 12/31/2022. Provide data as numerical frequencies representing the number of determinations for a particular cause determination, in a weekly format, if possible.
Dates of death for all deaths processed by OCME, occurring between 1/1/2018 - 12/22/2022
All directives, orders, reports, memos, emails, and/or presentations that explain or mention the OCME’s processing of 12,663 deaths during the week of April 26th, 2020 - May 2, 2020.
At least if RFK was in charge you'd get a prompt response. Oh wait, he closed down the FOIA offices entirely or almost entirely. Christine Massey gave an interesting interview about it with Eric F Coppolino.
Even after all your articles about this it still is amazing that they are able to get away with this kind of obstruction and very few seem to care or be aware of it. They said it was a massive covid die off, end of story.