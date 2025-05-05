The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) has again delayed fulfilling a records request I submitted in February—and has yet to provide all the documents I requested back in December 2023.

Some of the outstanding records are related to my general effort to verify the city’s 27,000-death mass casualty event in the spring of 2020. Others are more specific to OCME data indicating a three-day period at the end of April 2020 during which 11,000 deaths were reportedly processed—an occurrence I find highly suspicious and potentially indicative of fraud.

Records requested 4 Feb 2025, delayed until 6 May 2025, and delayed again until 22 Sept 2025

Biological Incident Fatality Surge Plan for Managing In and out of Hospital Deaths

Daily morgue census reported by all New York City hospitals for as long as the morgue census survey was active [link inserted]. Excel spreadsheet preferred with census reported as frequencies. I assume census includes hospital morgue anddecedents stored in BCPs. If that is not the case, please state in responsive records. If daily census numbers can be disaggregated into hospital morgues and BCPs at hospitals, please provide the data in that format.

Records requested 3 December 2023, delayed multiple times, with no fulfillment by anticipated date of 1 May 2025