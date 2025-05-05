Wood House 76

Ernie Rockwell
1m

At least if RFK was in charge you'd get a prompt response. Oh wait, he closed down the FOIA offices entirely or almost entirely. Christine Massey gave an interesting interview about it with Eric F Coppolino.

Even after all your articles about this it still is amazing that they are able to get away with this kind of obstruction and very few seem to care or be aware of it. They said it was a massive covid die off, end of story.

