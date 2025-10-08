Here’s weekly all-cause mortality, New York City, 2015-2025.
Source: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
Were I teaching a class, I would begin by displaying this graph and asking the students to huddle with two people nearest to them and generate a list of five observations and five questions about it.
This isn’t a class, but the open comment board is a good place for anyone who sees this to do so.
I'll make a list of things that don't make sense.
1) Why is data incomplete because of lag of time? After the fact, you have the data to make the graph. So the data is either complete or this is an excuse.
2) Why is the data for 2020-2025 still provisional? It's 2025, we got time to sort it out already! At least I would excuse 2025.
3) What's the point of displaying data with a 2 week lag? More confusion? Or just to sound smart like this is why death data is all over the place?
4) 2022 came in pretty hot at the start of the year, probably from the people jabbed from the mandates a few months before. 2021 was climbing up at the end of the year, also because of the mandates.
5) Obviously the huge spike in 2020 which smells like BS to me!
6) 2021 shows high death rates in the beginning of the year. IIRC the shots started in Dec 2020 and likely primarily in the elderly population.
It's a fake.