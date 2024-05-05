During an interview on The Russell Brand Show this week, Nick Hudson founder & chairman of PANDA , said the New York City spring 2020 event looks to him “like a completely staged phenomenon.”

Brand asked Hudson about what to make of early videos of nurses and doctors reported many COVID patients in intensive care units on ventilators, etc.

In responding, Hudson said:

"There's a lot of signs that the early phenomena that we witnessed in Northern Italy, New York City, and later on in the year, in Cape Town, in the western cape of South Africa, that those events were staged. We can't get anybody to tell us where the actual death certificates are, and to explain to us how New York City suddenly jumped to 7.5 times its normal rate of mortality when, meanwhile, that happened nowhere else on the planet. You know, what was different about New York City? Well, it looks to us like - and I must tip my hat in the direction of the researcher Jessica Hockett who's done some amazing work on New York City. It looks to me like a completely staged phenomenon. And it was those events that all the television cameras went in on, and which were so important in driving this narrative that there was an outbreak of a novel deadly virus.

Brand’s reaction? "Bloody hell, Nick.”

Before Brand transitions, Hudson politely interrupted to add,

I should also say I think a lot of doctors were genuine about this. They were tricked into believing there was something new that they had to respond to differently. And so they abandoned their normal standards of cares in good faith, I would say. They were tricked.

The entire episode, “You’re Dealing With a SCAM!” Nick Hudson on WHO Pandemic Treaty” is available on Rumble.

Earlier in the interview, Hudson stated a “No Pandemic” position emphatically:

“Our organization [PANDA] doesn’t believe that there was a pandemic. The whole thing’s been a fake. We don’t believe that there was a novel pathogen spreading from a point source. We think that the harms…were largely caused by the reaction to the purported viral outbreak.”

PANDA formal statement on whether a pandemic occurred: