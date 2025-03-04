To further encourage substantive dialogue, I am once again sharing an exchange between myself and

. (If you missed the first time,

.)

Responding to a reader comment on my second e-letter to Clare Craig, I said,

Dr Yeadon replied via Note,

I’m an outlier, then. I see no evidence whatsoever for an infectious entity. Not even any evidence of a new, defined illness. There’s a lot of clever deception with “sequencing” which virtually none of us understands, me included. But this “evidence” is often cited as proving something arrived & moved around. I think it’s fraud. Knowing deception. I think the same about “tests for anti-virus antibodies”. So few people even understand the bones of these technologies. Mostly the tests are performed centrally or involve reference to a central database. We don’t know the sequences of the “bait” in the tests (used in sequencing and in PCR based “tests”). We don’t know the antigen used to raise antibodies (which are used in antisera tests). Full sequence evaluation claims to the original “virus” I think I have an outline understanding of how they use “contigs” and “assembler software”, including provision of “templates”, asking the program to find the best fit of all the contigs to create a full length sequence something like the template. The entire affair is a long planned crime, and not a single component has been left to chance. What definitely didn’t happen is some infectious sequence got into the population and spread round the world, because that doesn’t happen (the spreading part at least). Several molecular biologists have pointed out that even if you constrain copying of mRNA, you get poor fidelity copying even in a test tube. The idea that a code for the claimed largest sequence “virus” ever claimed, 1273 residues, as “SARS-Cov-2” is supposed to be is copied from person to person with 99.999% fidelity is literally not possible. We can’t do this in totally controlled settings. It’s all a planned crime, so I’m looking for evidence of criminal activity in all the component parts. Whenever I get to the bottom of a component, all I find is deception, every time.

My reply, also via Note (and enhanced here with things I referenced):