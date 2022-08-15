My friend Matt Brown - who wrote this spot-on profile of Joe Average - is the latest target of The Twitter Rules. He’s been jailed for 24 hours for this tweet…

…which was him teasing Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s covid confessional.

Bourla’s post follows the all-too-familiar script:

I’ve tested positive for covid. I’m thankful to be vaccinated/boosted. My symptoms are mild (because of the vaccine/boosters). I am isolating. I’m taking Paxlovid. (Implied) See what a good person I am?

I have to ask: If Bourla’s symptoms are mild, then why did he get tested? So he could write an advertisement for how effective four doses is? (Effective enough to need Paxlovid?)

I love Matt’s approach for poking fun of Bourla, but fun is not allowed on Twitter when you violate The Rules.

See Matt’s take on the hand slap here:

UPDATE: I’m delighted to see that Alex Berenson has tweeted about Matt’s jailing.