No Fun Allowed
Twitter censors Matt Brown teasing Pfizer CEO
My friend Matt Brown - who wrote this spot-on profile of Joe Average - is the latest target of The Twitter Rules. He’s been jailed for 24 hours for this tweet…
…which was him teasing Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla’s covid confessional.
Bourla’s post follows the all-too-familiar script:
I’ve tested positive for covid.
I’m thankful to be vaccinated/boosted.
My symptoms are mild (because of the vaccine/boosters).
I am isolating.
I’m taking Paxlovid.
(Implied) See what a good person I am?
I have to ask: If Bourla’s symptoms are mild, then why did he get tested? So he could write an advertisement for how effective four doses is? (Effective enough to need Paxlovid?)
I love Matt’s approach for poking fun of Bourla, but fun is not allowed on Twitter when you violate The Rules.
See Matt’s take on the hand slap here:
UPDATE: I’m delighted to see that Alex Berenson has tweeted about Matt’s jailing.
I am beginning to wonder about the vax making my ukulele group friends unable to engage in deductive reasoning (if they were ever able to in the first place!) A member called another member saying he was isolating (not coming to practice) because he was around two people who tested positive, but they have no symptoms...will I ever be able to attend another session without hearing about CoVId???? arugh!
Insanity! It's almost as if they take pleasure out of pulling the trigger on people when they post relatively benign things.