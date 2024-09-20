After learning about a January 2019 pandemic simulation event in New York City’s public hospital system that was featured in a Netflix series a year later, I was able to obtain some of the materials used with participants in the event.

Below readers will find a video about the event, a link to the Netflix episode, the FOIL request, the FOIL response, and the responsive documents. The scenario should look very familiar.

YouTube video about the event

Featured in Episode 1 of “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” (released on Netflix January 22, 2020, the day after the first U.S. case of novel coronavirus 2019 was announced)

FOIL Request to NYC HHC:

All handbooks, PowerPoint slides, and other materials that were used with and/or given to participants in the NYC Health + Hospitals/King County SARS Pandemic Response Simulation, conducted in or around Feb 2019, featured in this video.

Email Response from NYC HHC

Please see attached responsive records to your request.

Briefing for Outbreak Simulation

Amerco Deployment Schedule

Amerco Outbreak Simulation pre/post Survey Questionnaire

Re: “A list of all participants in the simulation, whether instructors, “students”, or administrators in the simulation experience.”

No responsive records have been found for the list of participants.

Briefing for Outbreak Simulation (PowerPoint slides)

Image directly above is from the PowerPoint presentation; it is not something I inserted.

Added Post-Publication:

Earlier this year, I asked Dr. Pierre Kory - who has a background in medical simulation - whether he thought it was possible he walked into a kind of live-exercise simulation using real patients at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in late April 2020. He said no, albeit indirectly. Video excerpt:

See also number 7) in my letter to him for further evaluation.

Dr. Colleen Smith of Elmhurst Hospital/New York Times fame also has simulation experience.

In April 2020, Jason Goodman contacted NYC “ventilator whistleblower” Dr. Cameron Kyle-Sidell to ask if he thought he was part of a simulation and whether he knew Dr. Smith. Kyle-Sidell said Smith had been his resident.

A June 2020 “storytelling event” involved Smith, Kyle-Sidell, and other NYC hospital doctors speaking about their experiences in late March/April in rather fictionalized, dissociative manner.