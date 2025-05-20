I do not know Robert Malone.

I have never communicated with — or been associated with, or had much interest in— Robert Malone.

I do not consider, and never will consider, Robert Malone an ally in any way, shape, or form.

Anyone alleging anything contrary to the above has been misled or is lying.

Further:

A search result of my tweets “to” Robert Malone is here.

On 13 December 2023, I used a Johari window to express an opinion about “Operation Malone.”

On 16 January 2024, I said this:

I “violated” that pledge tonight with this thread, in response to claims that I am associated with Robert Malone, and in order to leave no doubt as to my perspective on Robert Malone.