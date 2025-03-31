I read

’ latest article at the PERFECT time today: during a spectacular lightening storm, in the passenger seat, on Interstate 65 south.

I couldn’t have asked for a better setting to take in the final paragraphs:

There are an ever changing palette of chemistries involved in the PCR, just read any Reddit board with PCR Lab technicians and they readily describe it as a “Dark Art” where you have to constantly tweak stuff to get the results you want. Compound this with the infinite variables of how the reagents are made in the first place and you have the opportunity to SCULPT the thing it is measuring. But at the very bottom of the ledger, the only baseline they have is that they are measuring the CHARGE. So that IS the answer.

Is it me, or should Real Science NOT sound like a class at Hogwarts?

Macbeth also comes to mind (again!!). I’m envisioning the lab techs on Reddit - or Christian Drosten and a Host of Druids - standing around a cauldron, chanting, “Double, double, toil and trouble…”

I had never heard of PCR until it was used to fake a disease-spread emergency and harm billions of people in early 2020.

I took a crash course from my MD sibling (whose “broken cup” metaphor still resonates) and an epidemiologist who helped me dig into the University of Illinois’ saliva testing racket.

However, I can recognize that I was trapped in a false dichotomy described by

,

, and

— and failed to question the validity of “what” was being detected.

The PCR process now strikes me as a form of black magic, and not unlike misguided attempts to define and “measure” human intelligence. Before the COVID event, it was weaponized to conjure specters of CAPITAL LETTER THREATS, such as AIDS, SARS-1, MERS, and H1N1. Whatever its esoteric, hyper-academic utility, the procedure is wholly inappropriate for diagnosing or surveilling respiratory illness.

The spell will never be broken by those who keep casting it, so the solution comes from those whose bodies are exploited to create the illusion.

This means saying NO to being tested for a “virus”.

