Peter McCullough Is a Pandemicist AND an Example of What the Dual-Sided Government Operation Wanted Americans to Hear in 2020
I agree withthat Peter McCullough is a “Next Pandemicist.”
I’ll take it further: Peter McCullough is one of many 2020+ Pandemicists who were witting or unwitting players in a multi-sided sided U.S. government operation.
A reason I say this is because McCullough fits a rule of thumb adapted from Jonathan Couey of:
If you were hearing from or about the person in spring 2020 - even in a “bad light” - the government wanted you to hear from that person.
Peter McCullough is/was - in my humble opinion - part of a staged “COVID treatment” debate from get-go, whether he knew it or not.1
For example, McCullough was quoted in a April 24, 2020Wall Street Journal article which also mentions Anthony Fauci.
IT DOES NOT MATTER if McCullough and Fauci weren’t saying the same thing about CQ/HCQ per se. They were both supporting the Core Story about a sudden-spreading risk-additive coronavirus from Somewhere. (The same is true of the other individuals quoted in the article.)
McCullough showed up again in WSJ a few days later in another article aimed at the investor crowd.
Again, IT DOES NOT MATTER that McCullough was on the Early Treatment side of the “Early Treatment vs. Vents/New Shot” battle.
What matters is that he was a) elevated, not censored and b) doing nothing to challenge the government’s claim about a New Spreading Thing in need of Repurposed Drugs.2
It therefore comes as no surprise that Peter McCullough is pushing pandemics in 2024.
So was Pierre Kory, in my opinion.
James Todaro was very early on the scene in the CQ/HCQ counter-op.
With their covid pandemic narratives they have normalised everything that is abnormal. They have had many of us committing absurd actions even to our detriment in fear of the spreading virus. It has been Machiavellian in conception, the end justifies the means, people were used and abused, injured and killed for whatever ends the perpetrators decided was their goal. Everything that was done during their twisted staged pandemic was an inversion of good public health care. They have used many actors including doctors to be participants wittingly and unwittingly to confuse and obfuscate but all of them keep the narrative of the spreading virus alive. As someone who believed the narrative at the beginning I find all of this horrifying.
This has been something that I have said since day 1 of the "pandemic". Too many doctors and people who appear to be "on our side of the fence" are part of the clan who promote the idea of the "terrible virus that will kill humanity". They just disagree about what is the way we should "save" ourselves.