I agree with

that

is a “Next Pandemicist.”

I’ll take it further: Peter McCullough is one of many 2020+ Pandemicists who were witting or unwitting players in a multi-sided sided U.S. government operation.

A reason I say this is because McCullough fits a rule of thumb adapted from Jonathan Couey of

:

If you were hearing from or about the person in spring 2020 - even in a “bad light” - the government wanted you to hear from that person.

Peter McCullough is/was - in my humble opinion - part of a staged “COVID treatment” debate from get-go, whether he knew it or not.

For example, McCullough was quoted in a April 24, 2020Wall Street Journal article which also mentions Anthony Fauci.

IT DOES NOT MATTER if McCullough and Fauci weren’t saying the same thing about CQ/HCQ per se. They were both supporting the Core Story about a sudden-spreading risk-additive coronavirus from Somewhere. (The same is true of the other individuals quoted in the article.)

McCullough showed up again in WSJ a few days later in another article aimed at the investor crowd.

Again, IT DOES NOT MATTER that McCullough was on the Early Treatment side of the “Early Treatment vs. Vents/New Shot” battle.

What matters is that he was a) elevated, not censored and b) doing nothing to challenge the government’s claim about a New Spreading Thing in need of Repurposed Drugs.

It therefore comes as no surprise that Peter McCullough is pushing pandemics in 2024.

This is not the first time I have shared my perspective on Dr. McCullough. See example threads/posts on Twitter: September 16, 2023 | December 29, 2023 | January 17, 2024