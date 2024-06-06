On April 23, 2024, I and two associates - John Khademi & Jonathan Couey - met with members of Senator Ron Johnson’s staff to present data & issues related to the New York City mass casualty event of spring 2020.

The catalyst for the meeting was an incident during a Twitter/X Space that involved my friend Shannon Adcock trying to tell Senator Johnson about my NYC work. (For the sequence of events, see the timeline at the bottom of this article.)

We recorded the meeting with consent. Because the lead staffer was concerned about her and her colleagues’ questions & comments being made public, the recording posted below intentionally obscures staffer reactions.

I sent two follow-up emails but did not receive a reply to either one.

Subject: Following up on 4/23/24 meeting re: the New York City 2020 event Date: April 24, 2024 at 7:32:17 PM CDT To: "White, Colleen_Malloy (Ron Johnson)

Hi Colleen. I’m following up from yesterday’s meeting. Thank you again for your time. 1) The presentation slides are attached. Dr. Couey can forward his separately. 2) There were several things I referenced during the presentation that I’d like to provide: Dr. Jonathan Engler’s analysis of the spring 2020 event in Lombardy, Italy is attached to this email. He can be reached at [redacted].

You can also hear Dr. Engler talk about Northern Italy event in this webinar we recently did together. I suggest starting at minute 32:00. (FYI, Dr. Engler was also one of my co-authors on “Does New York City 2020 Make Any Sense?” )

The article I wrote recently regarding the ways a fraudulent death curve could have been achieved is on my Substack https://www.woodhouse76.com/p/the-f-word I am continuing to amass and analyze data, news reports, and other primary sources - and to interview New Yorkers - about the event.

Yesterday, I referenced President Trump’s hand-waving over Elmhurst Hospital on the White House lawn. You can see that clip here. As you recalled, New York City was covered by national news, which affirms the broader point about New York being used to convince Americans that "spreading-virus emergency" was occurring. 3) To reiterate, our emphasis was on the federal government’s claims about the New York City spring 2020 event. We agree with Senator Johnson’s recent suggestion that federal health agencies are hiding things. Dr. Khademi and I assert that the event is a near-impossible statistically and not the result of a spreading risk-additive coronavirus. I was able to share a bit of the data I’ve obtained from city, state, and federal agencies; suffice to say, the data are incongruent with government claims and (in some cases) in conflict between sources and types. Dr. Couey concurs that the NYC death curve is implausible as an epidemiological/biological event involving a “spreading” pathogen. Any/all of us would be happy to present directly to Senator Johnson and/or answer questions. 4) My previous email to Ms. Pels, with links to articles and posts, is copied below. REQUESTS: Can you provide a list of attendees at the meeting for my records? I believe there were four staffers in the office space, and I let two people calling in via phone during the meeting.

Can you let us know when Senator Johnson been apprised of and/or reviewed the information we have shared? (Including any additional information Drs. Khademi and Couey may send to you.)

Please let me know if there was other data or information we referenced yesterday that you’d like to see. Regards, Jessica Hockett

From: Jessica Hockett Subject: Re: Following up on 4/23/24 meeting re: the New York City 2020 event Date: May 2, 2024 at 9:14:34 AM CDT

Cc: John Khademi, jj.couey

Hi Colleen. Because we discussed hospital admissions data during the presentation, I want to follow up with related information. As I said, I was told by the NY state and NYC health departments, respectively, that daily admissions data aren’t available. I do have monthly data in my files, which I was able to scrape the NY Statewide Cooperative and Planning System site (active pages and archived via Wayback). This is 55 NYC hospitals and is from SPARCS audit reports that would need to be verified. You can see that admissions were higher in January 2020 and October 2019 than at any point thereafter. I’m also attaching a graph of monthly admissions vs. monthly inpatient deaths. The latter are sourced from CDC WONDER (county of occurrence). SPARCS may hold different data but I’m not able to access it. The rate of monthly deaths/inpatient admissions goes from ~3% to 18%. It’s my understanding from a friend who works as a data analyst in a Chicago area hospital system the “trigger” for a formal investigation of any single hospital is much lower than 18%. Needless to say, it’s incredibly alarming that New York City hospitals report losing these many patients in a matter of weeks. Also, if you’re able send the names of those from your office who were in attendance at the meeting, I would appreciate it. Regards, Jessica Hockett

At the end of the presentation I showed data I obtained from FEMA on the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program. I posted my analysis of those data a few weeks after speaking with Senator Johnson’s staff.

My thanks to Dan Mace for editing the video.