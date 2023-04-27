Randi Weingarten to House Subcommittee: Terror from Ambulance Sirens Justified Hurting Kids with School Closures
The President of the American Federation of Teachers as afraid of sirens - and thinks it justified keeping millions of kids out of school.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), testified before a House subcommittee today on the influence her organization exerted on school closures in the U.S.
She told many untruths, but I want to highlight this nugget: