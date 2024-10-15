I haven’t read much about the 1957 “Asian Flu” pandemic but a follower directed me to this BBC story from October 1st that year and, wow, does the plot sound familiar!

In the story (copied/pasted below) we have:

a claim (admission?) that it is “rare” for an epidemic to “be transmitted” across borders and become a pandemic.

a claim about influenza’s power to kill being in its ability to mutate rapidly (which “requires” new vaccines).

a vaccine that requires two injections for the “fullest protection.”

a vaccine that is in limited supply and can’t be given to everyone right away.

a vaccine being launched quickly, just in time for “flu season.”

a strain of something “believed to have originated” in China in February 1957 before it began “sweeping around the world.”

Frankly, I can’t believe the 2020 version of this movie stuck so closely to the 1950s script. (The lab leak aspect is a “fun” twist, I suppose…)

British public gets 'Asian Flu' vaccine

A vaccine against the strain of influenza currently sweeping around the world has been made available to the British public.

The so-called Asian Flu pandemic has already killed thousands of people around the globe - many of them in the United States.

The virus is believed to have originated in North China in February before spreading worldwide.

It reached the UK three months ago.

The vaccine, which is being produced at the Wright-Fleming Institute of Microbiology in west London, will be distributed free on the National Health Service.

Medical priority

To give the fullest protection against the flu strain two injections are needed at an interval of not less than three weeks.

Tens of thousands of units of the vaccine have been produced during the last two months, however, there is still not enough at present for everyone to be vaccinated.

Doctors, nurses and other medical staff are being given priority.

Yesterday the Registrar-General's latest bulletin showed the influenza mortality rate rose sharply last week with 121 deaths registered in England and Wales compared with 47 the previous week.

The latest deaths brought the total to 472 since the beginning of the year.

But that figure is well down on the 1,073 influenza deaths registered in the same period last year.

However, what is causing the concern is the rate at which the deaths due to Asian Flu are increasing.

The elderly and young children and those with heart or lung disease, are influenza's chief victims with many dying of secondary problems, such as bronchial pneumonia.

The killing power of influenza comes from the ability of the virus to mutate easily and rapidly meaning a new vaccine must be produced to deal with each strain.

But it is rare for an epidemic to be transmitted beyond national boundaries and become a pandemic - the last was the Spanish Flu outbreak of 1918-1920.