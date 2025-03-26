A follower directed me to this article by Meryl Nass

I am more sensitive than I used to be about leaving entire essays in the comment sections of other authors’ Substacks and therefore publish my reaction here.

Good day

.

Previously, Martin Neil, Jonathan Engler, and myself each tried to engage you on questions related to GoF/SARS-CoV-2, without much success. (You and I also dialogued about the New York City Spring 2020 event.)

I am not “Deep State,” not part of a “sponsored narrative,” and I have not made arguments which can be fairly characterized as “viruses don’t exist” or “denying viruses”.

In a recent article, Dr Engler and I offered something of a “bridge” perspective and raised basic questions about viruses we consider scientifically important.

Whether viruses “exist” is a different question from questions about the causal link between viruses and illness (or between SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19).

To the points in your first paragraph - i.e., "If people believe SARS-CoV-2 is NOT a virus, then we..." (image below)

There are many good reasons to abolish gain-of-function experiments and so-called “bioweapon” development, none of which are contingent upon SARS-CoV-2 being a virus, novel virus, or causative of a respiratory disease. The research is indefensible and foolish because

nature doesn’t allow viral pandemics;

seasonal injections are inefficacious and immunosuppressive — ergo, those developed for worst-case scenarios via such research can’t and won’t “work” for "pandemic potential" viruses;

universal/One Shot goals for respiratory illness are the epidemiological equivalent of the Tower of Babel (i.e. impossible, idiotic, & defiant) and render corresponding pursuits highly susceptible to being leveraged by those with bio-surveillance, digital ID, and depopulation ambitions;

the implicit endgame of GoF experiments and “bioweapon” research is to compel or require some group of people to take a ‘vaccine’ resulting from the experiments — therefore, the enterprises lack an ethical or moral compass.

By now, I hope we can agree we shouldn’t look to governments for anything except obfuscation. Regardless of what one thinks SARS-CoV-2 is or is not, the origin is an important line of inquiry - one that certain orthodoxies have incorrectly dismissed as irrelevant or quite subordinate to ‘the response’. No matter what, SARS-CoV-2 is part of a story. Whose/what story? Who planted the story? Have scientists been duped? To what extent? Further investigation is needed. This is no less true should the ‘No Such Thing as Viruses’ view prove correct. We the People keep getting 'run-arounds' and reports that answer no questions and fail to reconcile scientific realities, time-series data, and on-the-ground events with magical thinking about leaks and releases. It is astounding and laughable that The Telegraph published a story with the line “Somehow, it must have escaped.” Are we in a movie? What are the proposed mechanisms of this attack? What’s the timeframe? IVM and HCQ appear to be part of a directed, dual-sided op - i.e., intelligence-planted “Permitted Dissent” that helps keep the populace from questioning whether something was spreading. Wood House 76 What Do I Think About Ivermectin and HCQ? A friend sent me this article about Ivermectin for my reaction… Read more This isn’t to say the drugs aren’t beneficial in a general way (or at least not harmful). But neither a virus nor a “new” illness or disease is required for HCQ and/or IVM to be comparable or slightly superior to chicken noodle soup and a hug. Both are better than maltreatment or euthanasia.

You also said, “I think it’s important for us not to fight over this, but we can of course disagree.”

Who’s “us”? What’s the difference, in your view, between disagreeing and fighting? (Were colleagues and I disagreeing or fighting when we tried to engage you here?)

Finally, you said,

Please don't waste any more of your time on the "fake virus" hypothesis. We don't have the time or luxury to fight each other. We need all hands on deck to turn back the Great Reset (whatever it is supposed to be) and regain sane control of our societies.

Actually…it seems the people/entities/AI accounts who write and engage on Substack - self included - very much do have time for and luxury of intellectual jousting - including about the “source” of SARS-CoV-2 (whatever it is supposed to be).

The architects of the Constitution certainly did not envision that ‘freedom of the press’ would mean typing a bunch of words, ‘pressing’ a button, and sending ideas to thousands of people in a matter of seconds!

No wonder The Overlords do everything they can to control these platforms. Must be exhausting for them to play Whack-A-Mole day after day..

I appreciate you sharing your perspective.

Regards,

Jessica Hockett