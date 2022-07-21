Throughout the pandemic, Oak Park, Illinois has been the most covidian suburb in the state, if not America. It’s a place, for example, where the editorial board of a local paper unabashedly expressed “contempt” for unvaccinated people, saying such residents & visitors “must be separated” via vaccine passports (which they were, via city health order, for 1.5 months). The rationally-minded exist, but have been largely outnumbered.

…which is why I’m encouraged by this firsthand account of resistance on the part of @gratefulguy1 and another Oak Parker.

If this story sounds unbelievable, it’s because you don’t live in a part of the country where Covid Cultism persists. Thank God, and then pray that more citizens who are still living under deluded public health & elected officials have the courage to say no.

As told via Twitter thread by @gratefulguy1*

Yesterday, I attended an in-person meeting of the Health Dept of Oak Park (I know….actually in-person. It was wild). Unbeknownst to me, they required masks at the meeting, which was held at the public library. I did not comply. One other person also did not comply.

They delayed the meeting 15 minutes before @Theresa_Chapple [Director of OPHD] came to the front and said they were waiting on compliance from us two before they could start. We defied their requirement and stayed, unmasked, at our seats. Lots of discussion, berating and ridicule ensued.

A library security guard approached me. He was very nice. I said I was waiting for the meeting to start, and he said “Ok,” and walked away. Several Health Department members were triggered, angry, & irate at the idea that we were there and not complying with a mask requirement.

We were now 30 minutes past the start time because they kept asking us to comply or leave. We did neither. I maintained THEY were holding up the meeting and continued to urge them to go ahead and start. They wouldn’t.

Two police officers then entered the room. They were unmasked - along with me and another person - while everyone else was masked. They announced, “We’re neutral here”. It was brilliant. They would not remove us, understanding we weren’t breaking any laws, but simply defying @Theresa_Chapple and her Health Department.

After a few more minutes of being scoffed at and ridiculed, they realized the police were NOT going to remove us, so they were either going to cancel the meeting or start with us there, unmasked. Some people left; they just couldn’t handle us unmasked people. They couldn’t understand how we could have the nerve to defy the rule, the “requirement”.

Frankly, it felt great. They got to see, finally, what real in-person resistance and defiance looks like, instead of coming to hide behind a screen behind closed doors…because they are STILL unwilling to meet in-person (except for this special meeting), along with @vopnews and @OakPark97. It’s truly embarrassing.

The police left, and we proceeded to attend and participate in the meeting without further issue, unmasked.

*Very lightly edited for conventions due to change in format.