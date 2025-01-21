A friend directed me to this X post by John Beaudoin, author of The Real CdC (and someone whose tenacity and dedication I admire):

Beadoin said,

To those saying there was no new pathogen and that COVID was flu or 100% iatrogenic Doctors lived this in early 2020 There was a prothrombotic pathogen. There is no way around data. Not even fraud COVID waned in virulence of thrombotic effects when the vx stepped into the thrombosis signal and amplified it >10X D69 Thrombocytopenia et al > 1,200 EXCESS deaths, ages 25-54, USA, 2021-2023

The effects of the COVID shot are not my area of interest or investigation; I recently made my current position on the COVID shot clear in this article.

My interest is in John’s position that the death data he posted is evidence of there being a new pathogen (SARS-CoV-2) and new disease (COVID) in late 2019/early 2020.

I replied this afternoon. Text and corresponding graphs follow:

Hi @JohnBeaudoinSr I am not grasping the argument here. 1) Your graphs are monthly deaths in the age group that include D69 anywhere on the death certificate. Those conditions can be co-incidental to or result from any number of maltreatments in the hospital or adult home and are not themselves indicative of a novel pathogen or new disease. 2) I see no real increase in UCoD [underlying cause of death] for D69 in the age groups 25-54 from 2020+. Numbers are very low w/many weeks of suppressed values. 3) PCR+ tests for SARS-CoV-2 were used to cover actual causes of death across age groups from the very beginning. Mass testing began in hospitals with existing patients. 4) I don't know any serious analyst who says "COVID is flu." That doesn't make sense for many reasons. I've certainly never said it and I believe the WHO lied when it proclaimed there was a new disease it called COVID-19. 5) If 25-54 YOs are of interest, the most dramatic relative increase for ACM in the age group on a city level (which is much better for analysis that a country or state) is NYC. Most of the increase blamed COVID-19 as underlying cause and most of it occurred in hospitals. Would you say those data [are] evidence of a novel pathogen? 6) I note that the increase in D69 as a MCOD is dwarfed by the increase in drug/alcohol induced deaths (UCOD) for this age group. D69 MCoD [Multiple/contributing cause of death] shows increases after fall 2019 flu shot, with spring 2020 democide, with summer 2020 unrest, and after the fall 2020 flu shot and with Dec 2020 COVID shot.



John has not yet replied; I hope he will soon.

On a related note, here’s U.S. monthly drug and alcohol-induced deaths among ages 25-54 YOs, between January 2018 and June 2024.

External causes of death among working-age adults has been an interest for me since 2020. Selected posts on X and Substack follow:

