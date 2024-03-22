UPDATE April 23, 2024: I presented to Ms. White and several other staffers on the New York City 2020 event/data. Professor Akston & Jonathan Coeuy Gigaohm Biological

Shortly after saying on Twitter/X today that I hadn’t yet received a response to the content in my email to Ron Johnson’s staff, I heard from Colleen Malloy White, Health Policy Advisor to the Republican Senator from Wisconsin.

Ms. White said she “would like to find a time for us to connect to discuss your work” and requested my availability.

In my response this evening, I asked Ms. White about her preferences for connecting. I also indicated that I would like 1-2 colleagues to join the meeting.

My preference would be to meet face to face in Madison or in Washington, D.C. (at my own expense)..

For background on the events that led to this point, see my March 13 and March 15 posts.

CORRECTION: I mistakenly referred to Colleen Malloy White as “Ms. Malloy” instead of Ms. White.

Timeline of the events:

March 13, 2024

Senator Ron Johnson participated in a Twitter/X Space, hosted by @MythinformedMK. My friend Shannon Adcock used her turn to tell Senator Johnson that he should follow me and my work on the New York City spring 2020 event. After Shannon was speaking for ~34 seconds, Senator Johnson said he couldn’t hear whomever was speaking.

I didn’t know about the Space or Shannon’s participation in it. After the Space ended, Shannon sent me a recording of what happened. My impression was that the Senator was either pretending to not hear or that Shannon’s voice was cut off by another party/entity because of what she was saying.

I posted the recording on Twitter.

March 14, 2024

I posted the recording on Substack.

Johnson staffer Chandler Rebel replied to me in the Substack comments. Mr. Rebel said he (and others) were in the room with Johnson and couldn’t hear Shannon, and provided his email address. In further comments, Mr. Rebel said the Senator would respond to me on X.

Another staffer, Kiersten Pels, replied to me on X and also encouraged me to reach out.

I emailed Ms. Pels & Mr. Chandler.

March 15, 2024

Ms. Pels and I exchanged additional emails. My last email to her provided an overview of some of the issues surrounding the New York City spring 2020 event.

March 20, 2024

I posted an update on X, saying that I hadn’t heard from Senator Johnson’s staff since Friday.

March 21, 2024

I said again on X that I hadn’t heard from Senator Johnson’s staff.

Later that morning, I received an email from Colleen White, Health Policy Advisor to Senator Johnson.

Ms. White’s email and my reply are posted above.

March 27, 2024

Ms. White said she can be available for phone or video conversations and offers April 23, 2024 as a possible meeting date.

March 29, 2024

I accepted the invitation to an April 23, 2024 video call.

April 23, 2024