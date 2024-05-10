Earlier this week (May 2,2024 ), I spoke to Viviane Fischer & Wolfgang Wodarg during a session of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee about my research into the New York City spring 2020 event.

My testimony begins at 1 hour 18 minutes and ends at 2 hours 45 minutes.

The study I displayed at the 2:00 mark is Medication Utilization in Patients in New York hospitals during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

& I cited data from the study in an

article about ethical boundaries in disaster medicine scenarios.