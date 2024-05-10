Speaking to Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg about the New York City Spring 2020 Event
Session 203 of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee
Earlier this week (May 2,2024 ), I spoke to Viviane Fischer & Wolfgang Wodarg during a session of the Coronavirus Investigative Committee about my research into the New York City spring 2020 event.
My testimony begins at 1 hour 18 minutes and ends at 2 hours 45 minutes.
The study I displayed at the 2:00 mark is Medication Utilization in Patients in New York hospitals during the COVID-19 Pandemic.& I cited data from the study in an article about ethical boundaries in disaster medicine scenarios.
We have been manipulated every which way with this staged pandemic, the German Doctor (I have forgotten his name) looked like someone who had seen much trickery and deceit before, when he was listening to you speaking he gave a wry smile a couple of times, he is someone who has no problem recognising that fraud was involved. The lack of questions coming from people who are meant to be involved in the "medical freedom movement" is disturbing, probably as you hinted at they have skin in the game and much to lose. Great presentation!
Fabulous interview